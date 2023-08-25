Coastal Roots Farm to hold first Tishrei Ag Fest

Coastal Roots Farm – a nonprofit Jewish community farm and education center in Encinitas – recently announced in a news release that it will hold its first Tishrei Ag Fest, celebrating the Hebrew month of Tishrei, often referred to as the “month of beginning.” The event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cycle of agriculture requires a continual regeneration, repair, and renew to grow. Likewise, the Hebrew month of Tishrei is the first month of the Jewish year and reminds us that such renewal is possible at the human level too; with each new year, we reflect where we have been and where we’re going so that we may begin again with intention.

The month of Tishrei encompasses the Jewish holidays known as “the chaggim (holidays)” – Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Sukkot, and Simchat Torah. The start of the month is marked by the sliver of a new moon that grows increasingly bright with each passing day.

“Embracing the light of our beloved Sukkot Harvest Festival, Coastal Roots Farm’s first-ever Tishrei Ag Fest will also elevate these other holidays and invite us to kick off the joyous and regenerative beginning of this Jewish year,” said Sharone Oren, education manager for camp and community programs at Coastal Roots Farm, in the news release.

There will be plenty of activities for the entire family, including holiday activities, food workshops, and panel discussions. There will also be yoga and meditations, a Kids’ Zone, local food and drink, and the Coastal Roots Farm popular pay-what-you-can Farm Stand.

Tickets are a suggested donation of $20 for adults and $10 for children. For more information, visit coastalrootsfarm.org/event/tishrei-ag-fest.

Coastal Roots Farm is located at 441 Saxony Road in Encinitas. For more information, visit CoastalRootsFarm.org.