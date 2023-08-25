‘Members, Mission, and Fun!’ topic at AAUW event, public invited

The public is invited to learn about AAUW at “Members, Mission, and Fun!” presented by Del Mar-Leucadia Branch of American Association of University Women. Membership in AAUW is open to anyone with a two-year college degree or higher.

Branch members will highlight what’s happening in AAUW, from public policy to philanthropies and special interest groups on Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to noon at Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Dr., Encinitas. There will be social and networking time with refreshments the first half hour followed by the program at 10:30 a.m

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and supports the AAUW mission of empowering women and girls through branch, state and national projects. It reflects the varied interests of its members with programs open to the public and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, casual dining, three book groups, movies, and a bridge group. New members are always welcome.

This local AAUW branch provides scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek, a STEM camp for girls. The branch also supports Speech Trek for local high school students and the AAUW Greatest Needs Fund.

For more information, visit www.delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org.