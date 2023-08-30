Del Mar Food & Wine Festival dinner at Alila Marea on Sept. 7

As part of Del Mar Wine & Food Festival’s event lineup, James Beard semifinalist Chef Claudette Zepeda and celebrity chef and restaurateur Antonia Lofaso will host a special one-night-only dinner on Thursday, Sept. 7 at Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas’ signature restaurant, VAGA Restaurant & Bar.

The two award-winning powerhouse chefs will collaborate on a special multi-course menu paired with Kosta Browne wines at the resort perched atop the bluffs of Encinitas.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with welcome cocktails and bites before the 7 p.m. seating. Tickets for the dinner are $270 ($210 without wine) Link to purchase tickets VAGA at Alila Marea Beach Resort is located at 2100 N. Coast Hwy 101.

The Del Mar Food & Wine Festival’s grand tasting event will be held Sept. 9-10 at the Surf Sports Park. Other Encinitas-based events include the Rob Machado Beach Cleanup at Cardiff Beach and Seafood Brunch with Chefs Brian Malarkey and Aidan Owens at Herb & Sea on Sept. 10 and Drew Brees will host the Whispering Angel Celebrity Pickleball Tournament at Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle on Sept. 8. Check out the full event listings at delmar.wine/tickets