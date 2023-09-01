Encinitas Beach Run on Sept. 17 supports Encinitas Lifesaving Association

The Encinitas Run Club is the official run club partner of the 2023 Encinitas Beach Run.

Go for a run on the sand at the new Encinitas Beach Run on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The event, held from 2-6 p.m., will get participants moving at low tide on the hard-packed sand between Moonlight Beach and Grandview. The community event is a chance to run or walk for fun or to get more competitive with distances of 5K, 10K and a Kids 1K.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Encinitas Lifesaving Association, which promotes water safety awareness, learn-to-swim programs for youth in underserved communities, and supports professional education in open water lifesaving standards.

The Encinitas Run Club is the official run club partner of the event. The club meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m. for a 3.8-mile run or walk, meeting up at Culture Brewing on Highway 101 and heading to the beach. For more information visit them on Instagram at @encinitasrunclub

The race is presented by Excelerace, who also puts on the Thanksgiving Encinitas Turkey Trot and next year’s Moonlight Beach Half Marathon. Register at encinitasbeachrun.com/

