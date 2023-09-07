‘Actions for Peace’ event to be held at Encinitas Library

In support of the 2023 United Nations International Day of Peace, which is a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, the Baha’is of Encinitas will host an event on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m., at the Encinitas Library (540 Cornish Drive). This year’s theme is “Actions for Peace: Our Ambitions for the #Global Goals.” The event is a call to action that recognizes everyone’s collective responsibility to foster peace.

Join the event to learn more about the “Sustainable Development Goals” and how “we can create a culture of peace for all.” There is not charge for this event and all are welcome. The program will also include information on local community efforts, live musical performances, and gourmet refreshments.