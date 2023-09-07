Sept. 8 issue: Local and regional events

Cardiff Greek Festival to feature ‘Food, Fun & Opa!’

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church invites the San Diego community to experience the “Food, Fun & Opa!” at the 43rd Annual Cardiff Greek Festival on Sept. 9 and 10. Attendees can enjoy Hellenic cuisine, entertainment, and hospitality as the church grounds are transformed into a Greek island village with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Greece.

The Agora will typify a traditional marketplace featuring Greek imports, fine jewelry, artwork, Greek deli, and more. The Kids Fun Zone will ensure children enjoy their time as much as the adults. A chance to win a grand prize of $20,000 cash, an e-bike valued at $ 2,300 for 2nd and 3rd place, and an e-bike valued at $ 2,200 for 4th and 5th place will keep the festival’s excitement going until the very end. Only 750 tickets will be sold for $100 each. Tickets can be purchased at the festival and at cardiffgreekfestival@gmail.com.

The Cardiff Greek Festival will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the grounds of Saints Constantine and Helen, 3459 Manchester Avenue. a half mile east of I-5 at the Manchester exit in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Free parking is available at the adjacent Mira Costa College. Admission $ 3 (children under 12, active military, police, and firefighters with ID are free).

For more information, visit www.cardiffgreekfest.com.

‘Actions for Peace’ event to be held at Encinitas Library

In support of the 2023 United Nations International Day of Peace, which is a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, the Baha is of Encinitas will host an event on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m., at the Encinitas Library (540 Cornish Drive). This year’s theme is “Actions for Peace: Our Ambitions for the #Global Goals.” The event is a call to action that recognizes everyone’s collective responsibility to foster peace.

Join the event to learn more about the “Sustainable Development Goals” and how “we can create a culture of peace for all.” There is not charge for this event and all are welcome. The program will also include information on local community efforts, live musical performances, and gourmet refreshments.

Beach cleanup and brunch

Join the Rob Machado Beach Cleanup and Seafood Brunch with Chefs Brian Malarkey and Aidan Owens as part of the Del Mar Wine and Food Festival. The free cleanup is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Cardiff State Beach on Sept. 10; brunch is from 9 to 11 a.m. at Herb & Sea, 131 W. D. St. Brunch tickets cost $95. Visit delmar.wine.

Taste of Encinitas

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association’s 34th Annual Taste of Encinitas, presented by Ting, tickets are now on sale. Tickets are expected to sell very quickly due to the increased popularity of the event over recent years, according to a news release.

This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., along Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas. For a $45 ticket, participants can enjoy tastes from at least 15 restaurants, sample wine, beer, ciders, and non-alcoholic drinks at over 15 Sip Stops, and enjoy live music at multiple different venues. There will be live music at a total of eight locations including The Lumberyard Courtyard, Charlie’s Electric Bike, Gelato 101, Station Salon, Coast Law Group, Candles on Tap, Union Kitchen, and Concept Board Shop.

Visit shopencinitas101.com to purchase tickets online.

Del Mar Wine, Food Festival benefits nonprofit

Del Mar Wine & Food Festival features various culinary and wine-tasting events at a number of venues from Sept. 6-11 and benefits nonprofit Feeding San Diego, a hunger relief and food rescue group.

The festival’s six days will include culinary-fueled action-packed events hosted by various professional athletes, Michelin-starred chefs, James Beard honorees, renowned TV hosts, top winemakers, and culinary talent from Los Angeles to Baja. The week’s festivities culminate in a two-day, all-inclusive Grand Tasting featuring bites from a mix of celebrity chefs and the region’s top restaurants plus over 200 wines, beers, and spirits. Attendees may also enjoy immersive lifestyle experiences, dynamic pop-ups, live entertainment, and a free after-hours concert with a performance from one of country music’s most exciting new artists.

The event also includes a Whispering Angel Celebrity Pickleball Tournament on Sept. 8 at Bobby Riggs Racquet & Paddle in Encinitas. For a complete list of all the events and tickets, visit delmar.wine

44th Wavecrest Woodie Car Show set for Sept. 23 in Encinitas

San Diego Woodies Car Club will be celebrating the 44th Wavecrest Woodie Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Moonlight Beach parking lot located at Third St. and West C St. in Encinitas. Wavecrest has traditionally been the third Saturday in September but due to the Encinitas Cruise Night showcasing its wooden bodied cars on Thursday, Sept. 21, the permit was changed to coincide with the cruise night. The car show on Sept. 23 is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2023 is the first-year tin woodies have been invited by invitation only to join all the wood-bodied cars that attend the car show from all over the United States.

Registration opens at 6:45 a.m., it is free to display at Wavecrest so car owners can complete the registration form and get a placard for their windshield.

2023 t-shirts and posters will be available for purchase at the merchandise booth which is located inside the parking lot. There is also a sales rack of items from prior years’ Wavecrest events at reduced pricing.

Food trucks have been invited to attend the show to meet attendees’ needs for breakfast and lunch.

Awards are an important part of a car show. There will be at least 10 award categories and trophies will be presented at 1:30 p.m. at the DJ’s area.

North Coast Rep presents John Denver Tribute

Jim Curry returns to North Coast Repertory Theatre Sept. 18-19 to perform the music of the late John Denver. The music “is like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time,” says Curry. Join acclaimed performer Curry for this tribute to the music of one of the most beloved singer/songwriters ever to grace the stage.

Curry, whose voice was heard in the CBS-TV movie Take Me Home: The John Denver Story, has performed Denver’s music in sold-out shows throughout the country and has emerged as today’s top performer of John Denver’s vast legacy of multi-platinum hits.

Jim Curry will be accompanied by his wife, Anne Curry (vocals, guitar and mandolin), Diane Ireland (flutes) and Chris Wills (vocals and keyboard).

John Denver Tribute will run Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.- Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets are $42 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Batiquitos Lagoon to hold presentation on ‘Wildfire Ecology’

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. titled “Wildfire Ecology,” given by Alexandra Syphard, PhD, who will share decades of research on the relationships among wildfires, management alternatives, and biodiversity conservation. This free, family event is interesting for both adults and kids, age 15 and older. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

Surf event for blind seeks volunteers

The Encinitas Lions Club is looking for volunteers to help at its 26th annual surfing event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 for blind and visually impaired members of the community at Cardiff State Beach. The club is partnering with UrbanSurf4Kids to give in-water surf classes to participants. Surfers are provided with wet suits, surfboards and instruction in the water and receive a commemorative T-shirt. Parking at Cardiff State Beach is $15 per car. There is limited street parking. To volunteer or participate, visit urbansurf4kids.org/our-events

Botanic garden puts on The Garden Party

The San Diego Botanic Garden will put on The Garden Party annual fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept.9 to support conservation and education programs. The event will honor Ruth Kobayashi, who has been breeding flowers for three decades and will be recognized with the 2023 Paul Ecke Jr. Award of Excellence.

Highlights include live entertainment by local musicians Annastézhaa and Lee Coulter & Friends, along with a variety of food from local vendors. The event, for ages 21 and up, will be held in the glass-enclosed Dickinson Family Education Conservatory at the Garden, 300 Quail Gardens Drive. Tickets are $300 at sdbg.org. — Linda McIntosh, U-T

The La Jolla Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary Fourth Annual beWELL

The La Jolla Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary invites all to the 4th Annual beWELL event: Dinking for Dollars Pickleball Tournament on Oct. 21, 4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Pickleball Training Center, 14343 Silverset Street, Poway, CA 92064.

Registration is open at www.rchalajolla.com. Contact Mina Zolfaghari for sponsor and underwriting opportunities: minasz1@mac.com

Net proceeds benefit the Copley Psychiatric Emergency Department at Rady Children’s Hospital - San Diego.

26th Annual Blind Surfing Clinic

The Encinitas Lions Club in partnership with Urban Surf 4 Kids will hold its 26th Annual Surfing Clinic for the blind and visually impaired on Sunday, Sept. 10, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Cardiff State Beach, Seaside. Surfers are provided wet suits, surfboards and instruction in the water as they challenge themselves to balance atop surfboards. Lunch for all of the guests will be included, whether they surf or come to enjoy a day at the beach. Surfing participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt.

Parking is available at Cardiff State Beach for $15 per car. There is limited street parking. Helen Keller challenged the Lions Club to become the”Knights of the Blind.” Thus, the club identifies needs within the community and works together to fulfill those needs.

Come surf or volunteer with at the event. Preregistration is required at shorturl.at/eqCTX

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy to hold Walk N’ Talk

Embark on an exciting adventure with the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy on Thursday, Sept. 14, 8 a.m.-10 a.m., for its monthly Walk N’ Talk, combined with the Coast-to-Crest Trail Challenge. After the hike, enjoy a tour of the Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead. This year, the conservancy is combining the Coast-to-Crest Trail Challenge with its monthly Walk N’ Talks, allowing you to conquer the year seven C2C challenge together or individually. For more details visit sdrvc.org/events. For questions, email Kim@sdrvc.org.

Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead is located at 12655 Sunset Drive, Escondido, 92025.

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy Grape Day Festival

Visit the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and San Dieguito River Park Joint Powers Authority at Grape Day Festival Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Join the event for a day of fun, learning, and community engagement. Don’t miss this chance to connect with nature and discover the importance of safeguarding the environment for generations to come.

Location: Grape Day Park: 321 N Broadway, Escondido, CA 92025. Questions: Kim@sdrvc.org.

Coastal Cleanup Day event

Join the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and San Dieguito River Park Joint Powers Authority as they positively impact the coastal environment during the 39th Annual I Love a Clean San Diego’s Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the San Dieguito Lagoon Staging Area (2801 Via de la Valle, Del Mar, 9201). For more details visit sdrvc.org/events.

City of Encinitas Art Night

Enjoy a Saturday evening of visual art as Encinitas civic and local art galleries swings opens their doors at Art Night Encinitas on Sept. 9 from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. The event celebrates the city’s diverse visual art scene at participating locations and is free to the public. Enjoy live music and refreshments at several locations.

Art Night Encinitas was conceived by the Commission for the Arts to bring focus to the civic art spaces and thriving visual art scene in Encinitas. This art open house benefits artists through the sale of their art and provides the public an opportunity to interact with artists and learn about the creative process.

Catch a ride on one of the shuttle buses which will transport you to and from several stops. It’s free. The public is encouraged to park at the Encinitas Community Center and the Encinitas Library to easily access the shuttle.

For more information on Art Night, visit shorturl.at/elOY7

Public art sculptures call for artists

The City of Encinitas is inviting qualified artists or artist groups to submit a Proposal Application to loan existing outdoor public art sculptures for a period of two years that will complement the specific installation locations, engage the public, and enhance a sense of community. Deadline is Thursday, Sept. 14, by 4 p.m. For more information, visit shorturl.at/sLV04

El Camino Quilters Guild Sept. 12 meeting

El Camino Quilt Guild meets at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at El Corazon Senior Center, 3302 Senior Center Dr., Oceanside, 92056. Guest fee $10. The September guest speaker is Linda Sullivan of ColourWerx.com, with her “Got Color? The Ultimate Color Lecture.” Workshop is Wed., Sept 13,”Two Techniques in One -Topaz!”. Open to non-members. For more information go to elcaminoquilters.com or email info@elcaminoquilters.com.

Coastal Roots Farm to hold Tishrei Ag Fest

Coastal Roots Farm – a nonprofit Jewish community farm and education center in Encinitas – will hold its first Tishrei Ag Fest, celebrating the Hebrew month of Tishrei, often referred to as the “month of beginning.” The event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cycle of agriculture requires a continual regeneration, repair, and renew to grow. Likewise, the Hebrew month of Tishrei is the first month of the Jewish year and reminds us that such renewal is possible at the human level too; with each new year, we reflect where we have been and where we’re going so that we may begin again with intention.

The month of Tishrei encompasses the Jewish holidays known as “the chaggim (holidays)” – Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Sukkot, and Simchat Torah. The start of the month is marked by the sliver of a new moon that grows increasingly bright with each passing day.

“Embracing the light of our beloved Sukkot Harvest Festival, Coastal Roots Farm’s first-ever Tishrei Ag Fest will also elevate these other holidays and invite us to kick off the joyous and regenerative beginning of this Jewish year,” said Sharone Oren, education manager for camp and community programs at Coastal Roots Farm, in the news release.

There will be plenty of activities for the entire family, including holiday activities, food workshops, and panel discussions. There will also be yoga and meditations, a Kids’ Zone, local food and drink, and the Coastal Roots Farm popular pay-what-you-can Farm Stand.

Tickets are a suggested donation of $20 for adults and $10 for children. For more information, visit coastalrootsfarm.org/event/tishrei-ag-fest.

Coastal Roots Farm is located at 441 Saxony Road in Encinitas. For more information, visit CoastalRootsFarm.org.

Artist call for 2024 exhibitions in civic art spaces

The City of Encinitas is seeking visual artists to feature in revolving, individual and group exhibitions of two- and three-dimensional artworks to be displayed throughout 2024. Deadline is Friday, Sept. 22, by 4 p.m. For more information, visit shorturl.at/jstH5

Upcoming concerts presented by the City of Encinitas

The City of Encinitas’ Cultural Arts Division hosts a diverse range of concerts during the year. Ranging from classical music to contemporary, these concerts bring the community together across different venues throughout the city. For a list of upcoming concerts go to: shorturl.at/btX48

AAUW branch recruiting members

AAUW Del Mar-Leucadia Branch meets from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. The branch of the nonprofit American Associationof University Women, which serves coastal San Diego communities, is recruiting new members. The group supports the AAUW mission of “empowering women and girls through branch, state and national projects” and offers social activities and special interest groups. Visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net.

Olivenhain Kids Cross Country Invite

The 9th annual Olivenhain Cross Country Invitational will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17. The race, open to kids ages 4-14, is a great way for kids of all abilities, from first-time runners and experienced youth, to run in fun kids-only running event.

The races are run entirely on the grounds of the historic Olivenhain Meeting Hall on Rancho Santa Fe Road. The terrain is slightly hilly with a combination of wood chips and hard-packed dirt. The course is shaped like the letter “C”, so family members will have several opportunities to see their kids running.

Every runner will receive a t-shirt, and medal with additional awards for the top 10 runners in each age group. The event also features a post-run pancake breakfast for a small donation—all registration proceeds and donations will go toward the nonprofit Run North County and to creating event scholarships. Register at www.northcountykidsrun.com/ 423 Rancho Santa Fe Rd, Encinitas.

‘Art & Wine in the Garden’ benefit event to be held in Encinitas

“Art & Wine in the Garden” will be held Sunday, Sept. 10, from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. showcasing 15 of San Diego’s finest artists. The event, which will be held in a private garden in Encinitas, will also include wine, hors d’oeuvres and music.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit “ArtReach San Diego” whose mission is “Igniting youth creativity through visual arts expression and community connection.” Its website also states, “Thousands of students in San Diego County schools have no access to visual arts education programs. ArtReach exists to help fill this gap by crafting lasting and meaningful creative experiences for young artists that would not otherwise have the resources.” Visit www.artreachsandiego.org for more information.

Advanced registration is not required for the event, which is free and open to the public. The address for the event is 1230 Birmingham Dr., Encinitas, 92024.

Pacific Coast Harmony hosts Special Guest Night

Pacific Coast Harmony, an award-winning 4-part harmony a cappella ensemble, is hosting a special guest night Monday, Sept.11, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Pappas Hall, below the church at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff, CA 92007.

This is a great opportunity for people who love to sing to enjoy some fun, inclusive musical activities. Visitors may enjoy just watching the rehearsal or are welcome to join in. iPads are provided with music to help guests sing along or learn a “tag.”

Pacific Coast Harmony is a mixed a cappella ensemble based in Encinitas, under the direction of Bonnie McKibben, an award-winning director, International quartet champion, and recording artist.

For more information, visit PacificCoastharmony.org or call (619) 427-6669. If you plan to attend, please advise at PacificCoastHarmonyInfo@gmail.com.

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation to hold Green Living Tour

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation will hold a Green Living Tour on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at Solana Center, 137 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Visit Solana Center at its home base in Encinitas as they walk you through some easy steps to address issues around water, waste, soil health, and more with practical solutions you can incorporate into your life and home starting now.

Please learn more and register at bit.ly/44rg1UE

The tour is $5 per person. For individuals and groups of six or less, sign up to reserve your spot at the address above. Space is limited. For groups of more than six, email volunteer@solanacenter.org to set up a private tour for a nominal fee.

Please contact Solana Center with any questions at (760) 436-7986 ext. 700 or at compost@solanacenter.org.

