SDA Boys Water Polo Parents Night Out fundraiser to be held at Leucadian and Smoke & Salt

The San Dieguito Academy Boys Water Polo Team Parents Night Out Fundraiser is Sept. 22 at the Leucadian. Proceeds will go towards equipment and tournament fees. Varsity player Ben Wieland with the ball.

The San Dieguito High School Academy Boys Water Polo Team is holding its annual Parents Night Out fundraiser at the Leucadian Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m.-11 p.m. The event is sponsored by the San Dieguito Academy Foundation, and proceeds will go towards equipment and tournament fees.

The Leucadian and Smoke & Salt are generously supporting the team. The Leucadian is giving back 10% of drink sales, and Smoke & Salt is contributing 15% of food sales to the team. Entry to the event is free to the community. Those who would like to donate to the team may do so at the event via a QR code or a cash donation.

The Leucadian offers guests a variety of music from the juke box and games, including pool, darts, pinball, and shuffleboard. Sports enthusiast can enjoy watching various sporting events displayed on large screens.

Located in the Leucadian’s back patio, Smoke & Salt features smoked dry-rubbed brisket, chicken, and pork. Additional menu items include chicken fried cauliflower and a Korean fried chicken sandwich. Sides include brussels sprouts, truffle fries, and Caesar salad to name a few.

The San Dieguito Academy Boys Water Polo Team is led by new Head Coach Petra Germuska. She was the team’s junior varsity coach last year. A 2018 alumnus of La Costa Canyon High School, Germuska played water polo in high school and at McKendree University.

“I have truly been gifted with an incredible opportunity to coach an exceptional, hard-working group of young athletes that want nothing more than to continue improving not just for their own gain, but for their teammates and school at large,” said Germuska in a news release. “Very excited to be moved up into a D1 program, can’t wait to see what the season will bring.”

The Leucadian and Smoke & Salt are located at 1542 North Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas. For more information on the Leucadian, visit www.theleucadianbar.com. For more information on Smoke & Salt, call (760) 470-8008.

For questions regarding the Parents Night Out fundraiser, email sdaboyswaterpolo@gmail.com. Follow on Instagram at @sda_h2opolo.

The San Dieguito Academy Foundation (SDAF) is a parent-volunteer driven, 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, providing support to the students, educators and programs of the San Dieguito High School Academy. For more information, visit www.sdafoundation.com.