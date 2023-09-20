Sept. 22 issue: Local and regional events

Oktoberfest with beer, food, music

The 27th annual Encinitas Oktoberfest takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 along Mountain Vista Drive off El Camino Real between Wandering Road and Rambling Road. Hosted by the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, highlights of the family-oriented festival and artisan fair include Bavarian music with oompah music and dance troupes from The Gemütlichkeit Alpine Dancers and the Encinitas Ballet, two beer gardens and traditional German food ranging from sausages and schnitzel to pretzels. A ceremonial parade is slated for noon. A free shuttle will run from Flora Vista Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Visit encinitasoktoberfest.com

SDA Boys Water Polo Parents Night Out fundraiser to be held at Leucadian and Smoke & Salt

San Diego Woodies Car Club will be celebrating the 44th Wavecrest Woodie Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Moonlight Beach parking lot located at Third St. and West C St. in Encinitas. The car show on Sept. 23 is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration opens at 6:45 a.m., it is free to display at Wavecrest so car owners can complete the registration form and get a placard for their windshield.

2023 t-shirts and posters will be available for purchase at the merchandise booth which is located inside the parking lot. There is also a sales rack of items from prior years’ Wavecrest events at reduced pricing. Food trucks have been invited to attend the show to meet attendees’ needs for breakfast and lunch.

Awards are an important part of a car show. There will be at least 10 award categories and trophies will be presented at 1:30 p.m. at the DJ’s area.

Olivenhain Oktoberfest

Features local brews and German dishes from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Olivenhain Meeting Hall Grounds, 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road. The Our Song band will serenade with a medley of German melodies, European harvest anthems and American pop hits.

Put on your dirndl or lederhosen and pack chairs and sunshades. The menu features bratwurst and knackwurst from Tip Top Meats, hot dogs, potato salad, sauerkraut and strudel. The beer and wine garden features craft beer from local breweries and a wide range of wines. Soft Munich-style pretzels will be sold by the San Diego Pretzel Co. Food tickets are $10-$45. Visit olivenhain.org/pages/2023- olivenhain-oktoberfest

Lucky Duck Foundation to hold Showcase Soirée benefit in Del Mar

The Lucky Duck Foundation is hosting its inaugural Showcase Soirée at The Sound in Del Mar on Sept. 28, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., to raise funds to alleviate the suffering of homelessness. The event will include music, magic and comedy performances. Professional golfer and TV personality Peter Jacobsen will be the master of ceremonies, and the Lucky Duck Foundation will be announcing several million dollars in program investments. Since shifting to focus on homelessness in 2017, the Lucky Duck Foundation has raised more than $22 million in support of high-impact efforts including shelters, employment, job training and more. More information, tickets and sponsorships go to www.luckyduckfoundation.org/upcoming-events/

The Sound is located at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar.

Upcoming concerts presented by the City of Encinitas

The City of Encinitas’ Cultural Arts Division hosts a diverse range of concerts during the year. Ranging from classical music to contemporary, these concerts bring the community together across different venues throughout the city. For a list of upcoming concerts go to: shorturl.at/btX48

Del Mar BodySurfing Club to present third annual Del Mar BodySurf Festival

The Del Mar BodySurfing Club will host the third annual Del Mar BodySurf Festival, to be held on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. The contest is part of the 2023 USA BodySurfing Tour, which includes four contests in total: San Clemente (completed in May), Oceanside Harbor (completed in June), Del Mar (Oct. 8), and Huntington Beach (Nov. 25).

The Del Mar BodySurf Festival will include a pre-contest dinner party on Saturday, Oct. 7, lunch served in the park during the contest, and t-shirts for all competitors and volunteers. The contest will operate under rules established by the International Bodysurfing Association (IBSA), and awards will be presented to the top four finalists in each division. Divisions include both male and female age groups for Under 18, Open, 45 & over, and 70 & over.

“We are excited to bring the Del Mar BodySurf Festival back to Powerhouse Park for the third year,” said Cedar Sugarman, contest director of the Del Mar BodySurfing Club, in a news release. “This is a great opportunity for bodysurfers of all ages and skill levels to compete in a beautiful setting and have some fun in the sun.”

Registration for the Del Mar BodySurf Festival is now open on STACT app. To register on your computer, visit the Del Mar BodySurfing Club website at www.delmarbodysurf.com.

Super Hero Obstacle Race at park

The city of Carlsbad’s Super Hero Obstacle Race is from 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at Alga Norte Community Park, 6565 Alicante Road. Parents and kids can team up on the course of 20 obstacles, including inflatable mazes, slides, wrecking balls and tight ropes along with villains. Participants must be 4 years and older. Groups will be launched every 10 minutes. The race takes about one hour to complete. Registration is open until 5 p.m. the Friday before the event or at the event until 9:30 a.m., if it is not sold out. Tickets are $25. Visit carlsbadca.gov/departments/parks-recreation/programs-and-events/special-events/super-hero-obstacle-raceCQ.

Torrey Pines Conservancy to hold night hike

Please join the Torrey Pines Conservancy for a very special night hike on Sept. 30. Enjoy the magic of hiking at night under the stars (and the almost full moon).

Every corner of every Torrey Pines trail will reveal sights and sounds that you can only experience at night. Enter the park by 7:15 p.m., the gate will close at that time. The docent lead hikes will begin at 7:30 pm. Please wear appropriate footwear and bring a flashlight, as visibility will be low, and terrain is uneven. Spots are limited, RSVP to jennifer@torreypines.org.

Dinner party fundraiser benefits Feeding San Diego

A Pairings with a Purpose Dinner Party fundraiser to benefit Feeding San Diego will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 28 at The Secret Garden at Rancho Santa Fe. Brad Wise, chef and owner of TRUST Restaurant Group, will lead the preparation of a multicourse dinner. The event includes live entertainment and auctions and raises money for the expansion of Feeding San Diego’s School Pantry program. Visit give.feedingsandiego.org/event/pairings-with-a-purpose-fy24/e487283CQ.

Event raises awareness about brain health

The third annual MoveFTT (Move For Their Thoughts) fundraising event runs from Sept. 18 to Oct. 22. Participants run, bike, swim or just move a mile a day for 35 days to improve their brain health. The event benefits For Their Thoughts Foundation, a locally based group that raises awareness about the challenges facing the caregivers responsible for their loved ones living with dementia. Registration can be made for an individual or team. Participants pledge $1, $2 or $4 a day and earn their pledge back each day they accomplish at least one consecutive mile. Participants can also donate their pledge back to the organization or opt to raise $100 through donations or individual sponsorships and join MoveFTT for free. Visit moveftt.orgCQ.

Dog stars sought for Dogtoberfest video contest

The San Diego Public Library holds Dogtoberfest in October with events to celebrate dogs, including costume contests, video competitions, educational visits from community partners and author visits. Submissions are sought for the Dog Stars Video Awards Festival. Entries are due by Sept. 30 and should show your dog’s antics and acting skills on video. (Submit early — only 75 submissions will be accepted.) The Dog Stars Video Awards Festival and Community Panel is slated for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at the San Diego Central Library’s Neil Morgan Auditorium, 330 Park Blvd., presented by the San Diego Public Library and community partners. Visit sandiego.gov/public-library/dogtoberfestCQ.

‘Art in the Park’ exhibit

“Art in the Park,” an exhibit featuring the work of area artists, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23-24 at the International Lawn in Balboa Park. Members of the nonprofit San Diego County Art Mart have been showing their fine art and crafts and giving art demonstrations at the park for 60 years. Visit sdcama.com

Lawrence Family JCC to offer ‘active aging’ program

The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla has created a comprehensive 10-week “active aging” program for older adults focused on expanding one’s community and relationships.

The program was introduced a few months ago and immediately was filled to capacity. The new program will offer 10 two-hour courses on three different weekdays, a three-month membership to the JCC and a private session with one of the retirement coaches. The course fee is $500. A scholarship fund has been established.

For more information, visit lfjcc.org/ra or call (858) 362-1123.

Del MargaritavilleTake2 to benefit Pathways to Citizenship

Pathways to Citizenship, a rapidly growing San Diego nonprofit, will host Del MargaritavilleTake2 fundraiser on Oct. 1 from 3 p.m. -sunset at the iconic Del Mar Powerhouse Community Center.

Come enjoy the island vibe, good food catered by Seaside Market and margaritas by Crust Pizza. The happy hour event will feature music by steel drum band “Sounds of Paradise,” and the opportunity to buy vacation packages, local entertainment and one-of-a-kind art pieces.

Support pro-bono legal and educational services for Ukrainian and Afghan refugees and qualified immigrants from around the world while enjoying cool drinks and panoramic ocean views from Del Mar’s historic landmark.

Parking is available at the Del Mar Surf Station, 1565 Coast Boulevard, Del Mar. Tickets for the event are $120 all inclusive of food and drinks. Proceeds benefit the clients and students of Pathways to Citizenship, a legal and educational nonprofit based in Solana Beach dedicated to enabling citizenship for qualified individuals on the pathway to citizenship. Visit pathwayssd.org/events to purchase tickets and join the fun.

Volunteers sought to join crisis team

The Trauma Intervention Programs of San Diego, aka TIP, is looking for volunteers to join crisis teams and support trauma victims at emergency scenes. TIP is especially in need of volunteers in East County communities along with National City and Coronado. No experience is necessary; training will be provided. Training Academy and registration information is at tipsandiego.orgCQ or (855) TIPSD-HELP (855-847-7343)CQ.

Speaker to discuss ‘Inflation and Monetary Policy’ at UC San Diego Economics Roundtable

The next UC San Diego Economics Roundtable will feature Stanford Professor John Taylor speaking on “Inflation and Monetary Policy.” Breakfast will begin in the UCSD Faculty Club at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, and the talk will begin at 8 a.m. Individuals who cannot make it to the event in person can be invited to register for the Zoom session on their own via this link https://cvent.me/mLZYb9. After the event has concluded, a recording of the talk along with the speakers slide deck will be posted to the UC San Diego Roundtable website.

Parking at UCSD is more difficult than it used to be. If using Uber, the ideal drop-off location would be the Ida and Cecil Green Faculty Club. For those driving to campus, you can purchase a parking permit in the Scholars Parking Structure; for directions see https://facultyclub.ucsd.edu/directions/index.html and look for “Scholars Drive Parking Lot”.

If you would like to attend as a nonsponsored guest, register using https://cvent.me/mLZYb9 for a cost of $75. If you would like to observe the event online using Zoom, register using https://cvent.me/mLZYb9 at no cost.

Solento Surf Festival

The Solento Surf Festival, which represents the vibrant convergence of surfing, film, art, and music, runs from Sept. 16-23 in Encinitas.

On Sept. 16, SSF launches with the Seaside Beach Takeover—a family-oriented day featuring surf contests, live music, food and drinks, and partner activations.

From Sept. 21 to 23, the historic La Paloma Theatre will showcase the best new surf films, panel discussions with world-class athletes and creatives, live music, and more.

There will be other Community Activations throughout the week including an art show hosted at Four Moons Spa and Pre-Screen Happy Hour at ALOHA Collection. Learn more at solentotequila.com/pages/surffestival

Del Mar Rose Society event to feature accomplished guest speaker

On Thursday, Sept. 28, Del Mar Rose Society is hosting the world-renowned, award-winning rose hybridizer Ping Lim who designed the line of Easy Elegance roses, and now True Bloom Roses by Ping. Find out what is new and durable in the rose world. Please join the event for a fun, educational evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Del Mar Powerhouse Community Center, 1658 Coast Blvd. Wine and cheese reception followed by the lecture at 7 p.m. Call 760-809-6860. Public welcome. www.delmarrosesociety.org.

RSF Tennis Club to host TaliMar RSF Open tennis tournament cocktail party

The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club will launch this year’s TaliMar RSF Open pro tennis tournament with a cocktail party on Friday, Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. The evening will include great tennis, delicious food and drinks, live music by ZB Savoy, a fashion show featuring local tennis and athletic wear, and a live auction for experiences donated by Fulcrum Surf and Art in the Park. The event will also include the Night of the Legends – an opportunity to mingle with some of the extraordinary legends of tennis who live in San Diego.

The TaliMar RSF Open, presented by the Gillian Gillies and Prentiss Van Den Berg Team with Compass, will begin Monday, Oct. 9 at the RSF Tennis Club. In its third straight year, the USTA Women’s Pro Circuit $60,000 Tournament will feature the rising stars of the WTA Tour.

For more information, visit rsfopen.com

Kayaking and cleanup at lagoon

The Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation’s 17th annual Kayak Fundraiser & Cleanup Event is slated for Oct. 21-22. The event allows kayakers to experience two hours at the lagoon, which is usually closed to boating, and at the same time preserve the lagoon habitat by removing trash. The cost is $150 for a two-person kayak, and children age 6 and older can participate when accompanied by an adult. Two-person kayaks, safety equipment, and water safety guides are provided. Early registration is recommended at batiquitoslagoon.org.

Solutions for Change gala: “An Evening to Remember” features keynote speaker Tim Tebow

As the battle against family homelessness and dependency continues to be a growing concern in San Diego County, Solutions for Change, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to solving the root cause of homelessness by empowering families to end dependency, steps into the forefront with unwavering determination.This organization recently announced it will host its largest event of the year with its upcoming annual gala, “An Evening to Remember” on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa with keynote speaker, professional athlete and philanthropist Tim Tebow.

Join Solutions for Change to raise both awareness and critical support to address the complex root causes of family homelessness and empower these families to overcome adversity. For more information about this event and the organization’s mission, visit solutionsforchange.org/event-registration/etr-2023.html

DreamKeepers Project Inc to hold ‘A Morning of Coffee, Food & Friends’ event

DreamKeepers Project Inc recently announced that their 18th annual Membership Appreciation Event, “A Morning of Coffee, Food & Friends,” will take place on Monday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at a spectacular private residence in Rancho Santa Fe.

The event will feature an exclusive cooking demonstration by Executive Chef Mourad Jamal of Poseidon Restaurant Del Mar.

There will also be exciting shopping with merchandise from favorite vendors featuring jewelry and artful items for the home. And, of course, the Famous Opportunity Drawing for fabulous gift baskets will conclude the morning of fun.

DreamKeepers Project Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports the Family Recovery Center in Oceanside, which assists women in breaking the cycle of substance abuse. The FRC treats the needs of families through residential and outpatient treatment and continuing care. Their goals are to improve the well being of children while promoting family unification, and to assist families to achieve economic and social self-sufficiency.

All are welcome to attend, please come and bring a friend.

RSVP by Friday, Oct. 6 to: contact@dreamkeepersproject.org or 858-756-6993 for details.

There is no charge for this event – please consider bringing a donation for the babies and toddlers at FRC.

Square dancing fun for the entire family

All are invited to the next family-friendly square dancing event in Solana Beach on Sept. 23, 6 p.m.-7 p.m. A fun introduction for new dancers. A caller teaches Modern Western Square Dancing to cheerful music. Enjoy refreshments and fellowship with the Sandpipers Square Dance Club.

These square dancing events are held the fourth Saturday of the month at St. James Parish Hall, 625 S. Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. Donation: adults $10, children free. Partner or dance experience not needed. Great way to socialize, meet new friends and keep fit in mind and body. Casual attire.

For more information, visit SandpipersSquareDanceClub.org, call 310-710-7530 or email cdkusa@aol.com.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside presents 34th Annual “A Night in All White Gala”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside will host the 34th Annual “A Night in All White Gala” on Friday, Oct. 13, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Seabird Resort in Oceanside, located at 101 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, 92054.

With over 200 attendees, including sponsors, elected officials, and community supporters, the gala has proven to be an extraordinary, inspiring, and entertaining evening for everyone.

Karen Zazueta, Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside Youth of the Year, will move attendees with her compelling story. Enjoy a delicious culinary experience, extraordinary youth performances, ROAD’s performances, live auctions, live entertainment, activities, and dancing.

Sponsorships are available starting at $2,000. Live auction items are also being accepted. Tickets are $200 each or $2,000 for a table of 10. To purchase tickets, go to BGCOceanside.org/gala/. Space is limited; buy your tickets early.

All proceeds go to support the Boys & Girls Clubs’ enriching after-school programs for over 2,400 youth each year, as well as camp scholarships for families in need.

