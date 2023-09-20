The best things to do this weekend in San Diego: Sept. 21-24

Anon Matsuoka competes during the first day of the Super Girl Surf Pro competition at Oceanside Pier on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in Oceanside, CA.

Here are some of the best things to do this weekend in San Diego from Thursday, Sept. 21 to Sunday, Sept. 24.

Thursday

‘Saturday Night Fever, The Musical’: Moonlight Stage Productions presents the San Diego premiere of this 1998 musical inspired by the 1977 John Travolta film about an Italian American paint store clerk who lives for his weekend nights at the local disco. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Through Sept. 30. Moonlight Amphitheatre, Brengle Terrace Park, 1250 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista. $18-$63. (760) 724-2110, moonlightstage.com

“The Angel Next Door”: North Coast Repertory Theatre presents the world premiere of Paul Slade Smith’s comedy about a group of actors scheming to cover up a supposed indiscretion. 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Extended through Oct. 8. 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. $49-$74. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

Rhythm & Brews: Jensen’s hosts this fundraising event to benefit Point Loma Summer Concerts will feature tastings of beer, kombucha, cider and more from nearly 20 breweries, as well as choice of Jensen’s bratwurst or giant pretzels. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Thursday Club, 1224 Santa Barbara St., San Diego. $40. pointloma.jensensfoods.com/order-online/rhythm-brews/

Don Byron Quartet: Clarinet master Don Byron will perform in San Diego for the first time in about 20 years. 7 p.m. Sept. 21. UC San Diego’s Park & Market, 1100 Market St., downtown. parkandmarket.ucsd.edu/events

Friday

Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro: For more than a decade, this annual surf competition has brought some of the nation’s best female surfers to Oceanside for several days of competition, music, esports and other activities. Spectators are welcome, and can also participate in fitness classes, watch a fashion show or female leadership panel and jam out at a concert series with a lineup featuring Bea Miller and Aloe Blacc. Event times vary Friday through Sunday. Oceanside Pier. Free. supergirlsurfpro.com

Miramar Air Show: The U.S. Marine Corps presents its annual air show with three performances this weekend. This year’s performers include the Blue Angels, Marine Air Ground Task Force, the Red Bull Air Force, F-38s and F-16s, Kent Pietsch and his Jelly Belly airplanes, acrobatic pilot Mike Goulian, static displays, a vendor expo and more. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Miramar Marine Corps Air Station, San Diego. Free. miramarairshow.com

Aloha Compadre: In honor of Chicanx/Latinx Heritage Month, the San Diego Community College District is hosting a special author event with Rudy P. Guevarra Jr. at San Diego Miramar College. A San Diego native, Guevarra Jr. will present his new publication, “Aloha Compadre: Latinxs in Hawai’i,” followed by an author Q&A. 6 to 7 p.m. Friday. Room L-105 Miramar College, 10440 Black Mountain Road, San Diego. Free. Register online: eventbrite.com/e/aloha-compadre-book-presentation-with-dr-rudy-p-guevarra-jr-tickets-716067285527

Whiskey & Wine Party: Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa hosts its annual tastings event with whiskeys, bourbons and wines from nine vendors, plus Southern comfort food, live music and free parking. 6 to 9 p.m. tonight. 9700 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. $95. estancialajolla.com/local-experiences

Oktoberfest at brewery: There will be fresh Festbier, Bavarian fare by Mastiff Sausage Co., German desserts from local baker Emily Weinberg and an expanded outdoor biergarten with a traditional Bavarian festival tent and German beer tables. A stein-holding contest is planned for Saturday and Sunday with sign-ups around 2 p.m. Wear your dirndl or lederhosen. No advance tickets or reservations are required. Beer and food will be sold. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eppig Brewing’s Point Loma Waterfront Biergarten, 2817 Dickens St. Free. eppigbrewing.com

Saturday

Twilight Trail Parade: Equestrians, bicyclists, walkers, strollers and pets on leashes are welcome to join the 1-mile walk to the Bonitafest Street Party at the Bonita-Sunnyside Library complex. Performances by the Bonita Vista High School Music Machine and Sound Unlimited will be featured at the performing arts festival. 6 p.m. Saturday Saddle Club Equestrian Arena, 4548 Sweetwater Road. Free. facebook.com/Bonitafest

Sara Porkalob will bring her solo play “Dragon Mama” to Diversionary Theatre this fall. (Courtesy of Diversionary Theatre)

“Dragon Mama”: Diversionary Theatre presents Seattle actor-playwright Sara Porkalob in her solo musical about her mother’s queer awakening story. Opens Saturday and runs through Oct. 8. Showtimes, 7 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd., University Heights. $20-$65. (619) 220-0097, diversionary.org

‘Deena Altman: Female Rising’ at OMA: San Diego artist Deena Altman presents this eight-piece series of watercolors that explore the unspoken challenges that women face as society’s second-class citizens. The paintings follow women through life, including a heroic toddler, a teen struggling with her true self, a pregnant woman and a wise elder. Opens Saturday and runs through Feb. 4. Hours, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wdnesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside. (760) 435-3720, oma-online.org.

Bodhi Tree Concerts: “Autumn Valentine”: Local theater director Rosina Reynolds helms this chamber opera, with music by New York composer Ricky Ian Gordon set to Dorothy Parker’s poems. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. UC San Diego’s Park & Market, 1100 Market St., downtown. (619) 546-7660, bodhitreeconcerts.org

San Diego Distillers Guild Fest: The distillers guild will host its fifth annual event featuring tastings of spirits and cocktails from about 20 local distilleries and local spirits brands, along with bites from local food trucks Casanova Fish Tacos and Thumbs Up! Bacon & BBQ. 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Brick Events Center, 2863 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego. Ages 21 and up only. $60, general admission; $85 VIP pass includes early entry and taco voucher. sddistillersguildfest.com

Pechanga Tacos & Tequila Festival: The event on Saturday will feature a live banda, specialty tacos cooked by Pechanga’s restaurant chefs, and more than 40 alcohol booths serving samples of tequila, mezcal, Mexican beers, margaritas and micheladas. 1 p.m. Saturday. Pechanga Summit ballroom, Pechanga Resort Casino, 45000 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula. $100 for general admission; $150 per person for VIP. pechanga.com.

Ballet Collective San Diego: ‘Heartbeats’: This contemporary ballet reflects the heartfelt movement ideas of four choreographers. 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday. Baker-Baum Concert Hall at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $30-$60. theconrad.org

Sunday

Oktoberfest: The 27th annual Encinitas Oktoberfest returns this weekend. Hosted by the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, highlights of the family-oriented festival and artisan fair include Bavarian music with oompah music and dance troupes from The Gemütlichkeit Alpine Dancers and the Encinitas Ballet, two beer gardens and traditional German food ranging from sausages and schnitzel to pretzels. A ceremonial parade is slated for noon.10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Hosted along Mountain Vista Drive off El Camino Real between Wandering Road and Rambling Road. A free shuttle will run from Flora Vista Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. encinitasoktoberfest.com

San Diego Sake Festival: Try sake from across the U.S. and Japan at a festival hosted by the San Diego Sake Club and the Japan Society of San Diego and Tijuana. There will be performances by local artists, a traditional cedar barrel opening ceremony, food and Japanese beer. Admission comes with 7 tasting tickets and an original tasting cup. 3 p.m. Sunday. Venue 808, 808 J St., San Diego. Tickets start at $60 for general admission. japan-society.org/2023-san-diego-sake-festival

Taimane: San Diego’s Six String Society presents a concert of Hawaiian music by this ukulele artist with Lokelani’s Rhythm of the Islands. 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Star Theatre, 402 N. Copast Highway, Oceanside. $25-$100. startheatreco.com

Penne alla Vodka at Lavo Italian Restaurant in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter. This pasta dish is one of the options on Lavo’s San Diego Restaurant Week menu, Sept. 24-Oct. 1, 2023. (Courtesy of Lavo)

San Diego Restaurant Week returns: San Diego Restaurant Week returns on Sunday, with eight days of multi-course lunch and dinner menus priced at $20 and up at more than 100 San Diego County restaurants through Oct. 1. Two-course lunch menus start at $20, and three-course dinners start at $30. Participating venues include Lavo Ristorante in the Gaslamp Quarter (pictured); Vintanta in Escondido; Top of the Market downtown; Piper in Oceanside; Red O in La Jolla; Terra American Bistro in Rolando; STK in the Gaslamp Quarter; Great Maple in Hillcrest and many more. For participants, menus and more, visit sandiegorestaurantweek.com.

Ongoing events:

Craftoberfest at Liberty Station: The 10-day free event celebrates the art of craft beer with a variety of beer and foods. There will be Beerolympics and beer trivia and bingo games along with live music on the Main Patio Sundays. A Vinyl at the Market sale of records produced by Mo Records will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 22-Oct. 1 at Liberty Public Market, 2820 Historic Decatur Road. Visit libertystation.com/do/craftoberfest-2023.

“Mugre”: OnStage Playhouse presents the final weekend of Salomón Maya’s play about three Latino men from different generations whose lives intersect while working at a South San Diego car wash. 8 p.m. today and Saturday; 5 p.m. Sunday. 291 Third Ave., Chula Vista. $20 suggested donation. (619) 422-7787. onstageplayhouse.org

“Evita”: Cygnet Theatre presents the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical about the life story of Argentinean first lady Eva Peron. 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Through Oct. 1. Cygnet Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St., Old Town State Historic Park. $37 and up. (619) 337-1525, cygnettheatre.com

“The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical”: La Jolla Playhouse presents the world premiere of this Joe Iconis musical about the legendary and late gonzo journalist. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Through Oct. 8. Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, UC San Diego. $25-$95. (858) 550-1010. lajollaplayhouse.org

“Cabaret”: The Old Globe presents Josh Rhodes’ production of the 1966 Kander & Ebb musical about the workers in a Berlin nightclub as the Nazis rise to power in 1931. 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Extended through Oct. 15. Old Globe Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. $52 and up. (619) 234-5623, theoldglobe.org

“Kelly Akashi: Formations”: The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents its largest exhibition yet of the L.A.-based sculptor, who is known for her mixed-media works that explore topics such as her own Japanese American family’s incarceration during World War II. Now showing through Feb. 18. Hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Museum of Contemporary Art, San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. (858) 454-3541, mcasd.org