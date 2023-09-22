Casa de Amparo to host 25th Annual Crystal Ball Gala to raise funds to treat child abuse and neglect

Casa de Amparo, a leading nonprofit in treating and preventing child abuse and neglect in San Diego County and beyond, invites the community to an elegant evening at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe on Nov. 4 for the 25th annual Crystal Ball Gala benefiting Casa de Amparo’s programs serving foster youth. Since 1999, Crystal Ball Gala patrons and community members have come together to raise substantial funds to help Casa kids look into their own crystal ball and see a brighter future, according too a news release.

“Each year the San Diego community comes together in an extraordinary way to raise funds for Casa de Amparo. We are so thankful for the continued support and generosity at our Crystal Ball Gala over the past 25 years,” said Mike Barnett, chief executive officer of Casa de Amparo, in the news release. “We hope to break fundraising records on this momentous occasion to help San Diego’s abused and neglected children.”

This year Casa de Amparo celebrates 25 years of the Crystal Ball Gala recognizing all 25 prior honorees who have made significant philanthropic contributions to Casa de Amparo and to the local community, including volunteer service, financial contributions, executive leadership support, and in-kind donations.

The black-tie optional gala will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception, followed by a gourmet dinner by celebrated Chef Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grille and a one-of-a-kind live auction. Guests can bid on silent auction items including rare fine wines, vacation getaways, jewelry, and more. In celebration of the quarter-century milestone, new elements will include a live DJ, photo booth, and special ways to donate to support those affected by and at risk of child abuse and neglect.

Stopping the mistreatment of children, ending generational cycles of abuse, and creating environments that promote healing, growth, and healthy relationships establish positive outcomes. Approximately 3,500 children live in the San Diego County foster care system annually. Thanks to generous donors, Casa de Amparo has been helping San Diego’s abused and neglected children heal and grow since 1978.

Tickets are available at www.casadeamparo.org/crystal-ball-gala/. For more information or to donate an auction item, email Special Events Coordinator Bella Latrach at Bella@casadeamparo.org or call 760-566-3559.