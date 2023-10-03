Autumn activities at San Diego Botanic Garden

The San Diego Botanic Garden has transformed into an autumn oasis with a lineup of fun fall happenings.

The Encinitas garden will host Fall Festival Family Day on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature fall crafts, music from Billy Lee and the Swamp Critters, a spooky boo-tanical costume parade, and a chance to plant your own ghost succulent, learn about and dissect pumpkins and hold a slimy worm. Each guest will also receive a mini pumpkin to decorate. Plus, enjoy a seasonal display of pumpkins in Hamilton Children’s Garden from Thursday, Oct. 12 through November.

Guests are also encouraged to stop by the Conservatory and explore the Savage Gardens exhibit, a bizarre and captivating world of carnivorous plants, now featuring some spooky new decor. On display through Oct. 29, be on the lookout for bats, spiders and skeletons hidden throughout the exhibition.

The San Diego Botanic Garden is located at 300 Quail Gardens Drive.