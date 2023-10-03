City Tacos goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

City Tacos’ Taco of the Month for October is the Holy Mole Taco. Throughout the month, 15% of each taco sold will be donated to Keep A Breast Foundation in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The taco has grilled shrimp over a bed of melted asadero cheese on a pink tortilla, topped with mole sauce, pico de gallo, micro greens, chipotle aioli, and cotija cheese. City Tacos is located at 1031 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas. Visit citytacossd.com/locations-encinitas/