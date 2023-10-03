Encinitas.svg
City Tacos goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Pink Holy Mole Taco at City Tacos.
(Israel Montano)
City Tacos’ Taco of the Month for October is the Holy Mole Taco. Throughout the month, 15% of each taco sold will be donated to Keep A Breast Foundation in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The taco has grilled shrimp over a bed of melted asadero cheese on a pink tortilla, topped with mole sauce, pico de gallo, micro greens, chipotle aioli, and cotija cheese. City Tacos is located at 1031 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas. Visit citytacossd.com/locations-encinitas/

