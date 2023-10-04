Oct. 6 issue: Local and regional events

Free movie in the park and Spooky Scout House

The City of Encinitas Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department will host a free movie in the park featuring “The Addams Family 2” on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Glen Park. The movie will begin at dusk.

Guests are encouraged to come in costume and come early for pre-movie fun at 5 p.m. to check out the Spooky Scout House, where they can trick or treat and help find Wednesday and Pugsley Addams.

Bring your own blankets, lawn chairs, food, and drinks to enjoy a picnic in the park but please no glass containers. Glen Park is located at 2149 Orinda Drive in Cardiff. The Scout House is located in the park.

North Coast Repertory Theatre to feature Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, a daring reimagining of Robert Louis Stevenson’s timeless tale, filled with darkness, desire, love, and unbridled terror. In Jeffrey Hatcher’s gripping drama, the production delves deep into the human psyche, exploring the eternal conflict between good and evil. Relentless forces engage in a deadly and electrifying cat-and-mouse showdown, vying for ultimate domination. Hatcher masterfully invites the audience to question their loyalties, blurring the lines between right and wrong, leaving everyone in suspense.

Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde runs Oct. 21-Nov. 12 (previews start Oct. 18). For tickets and more information, call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org. North Coast Rep is located at is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

Hawaiian music benefit concert helps Maui wildfire victims

A “Masters of Hawaiian Music” benefit concert will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. at the La Paloma Theatre, 471 South Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, to help Maui wildfire victims. The event will be completely underwritten by local donors so that 100% of gate receipts will go to Hawaii Community Foundation - Maui Strong Fund. The performers will be Grammy award-winning musicians George Kahumoku, Led Kaapaana, and Jeff Peterson. The event is for all ages. Tickets are $75 each and available online at: shorturl.at/gsxD9

Speaker to discuss “Birds of Prey” at Batiquitos Lagoon event

Batiquitos Lagoon will be hosting a presentation on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. titled “Birds of Prey,” given by Dr. Bob Gordon, master falconer and Project Wildlife raptor rehabilitator, along with his winged partner, Hawkeye. This free, family event is interesting for both adults and kids, age 6 and older. Registration is required. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information and to register, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

Those Witches Be Crazy fun pub crawl and benefit event returns

Join the fun on Saturday, Oct. 21. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., for the fourth year and most magical one yet at Those Witches Be Crazy, the daytime witchin’ fun pub crawl fundraiser along Highway 101. Revel in the company of 100 other enchanting witches and wizards as participants hop in costumes from one spot to the next, all while supporting the Community Resource Center (CRC). Don’t miss out – tickets are selling fast. Go to www.ThoseWitchesBeCrazy.com for tickets and more information.

El Camino Quilt Guild meeting to feature guest speaker Pam Hadfield

El Camino Quilt Guild meets at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at El Corazon Senior Center, 3302 Senior Center Dr. Oceanside 92056. Guest fee $10. The October guest speaker is Pam Hadfield of MamaPQuilts.com. Hadfield has won multiple awards for her beautiful quilts. Her fabulous trunk show ranges from pieced quilts, appliqué with cotton and wool, quilts using mixed techniques, seasonal quilts, and pictorial quilts. Be inspired by her creativity and attention to detail. For more information elcaminoquilters.com or email info@elcaminoquilters.com.

Encinitas Music by the Sea series returns in November

The City of Encinitas Arts Division will present its 2023-24 season of Music by the Sea starting Nov. 3.

Award-winning artists from around the world are presented in concert on Friday nights with general seating in the intimate and acoustically-superb Encinitas Library Community Room with its expansive view of the Pacific Ocean. The Encinitas Library is located at 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas, 92024.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., each performance is approximately one hour. For tickets and more information visit shorturl.at/ars13 (click on Music by the Sea category).

Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside “A Night in All White” Gala

Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside 34th Annual Boys and Girls Night Out “A Night in All White” Gala will be held on Friday, Oct. 13, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Seabird Resort in Oceanside, located at 101 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92054.

With over 200 attendees, including sponsors, elected officials, and community supporters, the gala has proven to be an extraordinary, inspiring, and entertaining evening for everyone.

Karen Zazueta, Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside Youth of the Year, will share her compelling story at the event. Enjoy a delicious culinary experience, extraordinary youth performances, ROAD’s performances, live auctions, live entertainment, activities, and dancing. Sponsorships are available starting at $2,000. Tickets are $200 each or $2,000 for a table of 10. To purchase tickets, go to BGCOceanside.org/gala/.

All proceeds go to support enriching after-school programs for over 2,400 youth each year, as well as camp scholarships for families in need.

Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show at Del Mar Fairgrounds

The family-owned and operated Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show will be held at the Del Mar Fairgorunds Oct. 13-15.

Each Harvest Festival features hundreds of artisans exhibiting American handmade items including beautiful jewelry, clothing, specialty foods, photography, original art, hand-turned wood, music, ceramics and more. Visit harvestfestival.com/del-mar for more information.

San Dieguito Chapter of the Brandeis National Committee to hold fashion show and luncheon benefit

The San Dieguito Chapter of the Brandeis National Committee (BNC) will hold a fashion show and luncheon, presenting fashions from Chico’s on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, 1505 Lomas Sana Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Before the lunch, there will be vendor shopping available from six additional stores and boutiques.

The shopping begins at 10:30 a.m. and the luncheon and show at noon.

This is a fundraising event for the Brandeis University BNC Sustaining the Mind Fund, which supports scholarships and research in neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Everyone in the community is cordially invited.

For the menu and other information, and to RSVP, ($55 received by Oct. 3), contact Joan at bncsandieguito@gmail.com.

The Scream Zone at Del Mar Fairgrounds

The Scream Zone returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds on select nights Oct. 5-Oct. 31. For more information on this year’s Scream Zone go to thescreamzone.com or delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar/

Kayaking and cleanup at lagoon

The Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation’s 17th annual Kayak Fundraiser & Cleanup Event is slated for Oct. 21-22. The event allows kayakers to experience two hours at the lagoon, which is usually closed to boating, and at the same time preserve the lagoon habitat by removing trash. The cost is $150 for a two-person kayak, and children age 6 and older can participate when accompanied by an adult. Two-person kayaks, safety equipment, and water safety guides are provided. Early registration is recommended at batiquitoslagoon.org

Bike the Coast returns for another year of oceanfront riding

Bike the Coast, San Diego’s iconic oceanfront cycling event, will be returning for its annual ride on Nov. 4. The ride provides opportunities for participants of all levels to enjoy a memorable course that takes them along the scenic views and quaint communities along Highway 101, and finishes with a party, according to a news release. Registration is now open for all riding events.

“There’s really something for everyone at a ride like ours – not just for competitive riders,” said Mike Bone, president and CEO of Spectrum Sports Management, which produces Bike The Coast, in the news release. “We’ve put in a lot of work this year to make sure participants have a memorable experience. We encourage all participants to enjoy the ride, and it is a ride, not a race, this is a Rule of the Road ride designed to enjoy and celebrate all of our communities. We’ve shaped this into a community event that is meant to be fun for all. Come for the views, stay for the party at the Oceanside Pier post-ride!”

The ride includes a variety of distances, which allows for participation by all ages and experience levels. The courses that participants can choose from include seven, 15, 25, 50 and 100 miles. During the ride, participants will have the opportunity to cross through multiple beach towns, including Carlsbad, Encinitas, Solana Beach and Del Mar, before reaching the finish line in Oceanside. Participants will receive specialized medals, rider caps and Bike the Coast-themed socks. After crossing the finish line, participants can celebrate their accomplishment with live entertainment, food and a beer garden at the Oceanside Pier.

This year, Bike the Coast is supporting Ride MS (multiple sclerosis), on behalf of the National MS Society. The National MS Society, founded in 1946, is the global leader of a growing movement dedicated to creating a world free of MS. The Society funds cutting-edge research for a cure, drives change through advocacy and provides programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives. The post-ride beer garden, sponsored by BJ’s Restaurant Brewhouse, sales will go to Bike MS, as well as a portion of the proceeds. Riders can also make an additional donation to Ride MS to help rid the world of this disease.

For more information on Bike The Coast, visit www.BikeTheCoastSD.com. Follow the event on Instagram and Facebook.

Institute of Contemporary Art, San Diego welcomes exhibition by UC San Diego Assistant Professor Danielle Dean

Beginning Oct. 21, British-American artist Danielle Dean will present her installation Bazar (2018) at the Institute of Contemporary Art, San Diego/North. Dean’s exhibition exposes the deeply entangled histories of colonialism, capitalism, and consumer culture. Drawing on imagery from nearly 150 years of retail catalogs produced by the legendary Parisian department store Bazar de l’Hôtel de Ville (BHV), Bazar is comprised of a four-channel video accompanied by a series of life-size diorama-like vignettes. The exhibition will run through Dec. 30, 2023 and is a continuation of ICA San Diego’s “Limitless Growth, Limited World” art season which examines consumption in this society, according to a news release.

Dean draws from the aesthetics and history of advertising, and from her multinational background—born to a Nigerian father and an English mother in Alabama, and brought up in a suburb of London. She received her MFA from California Institute of the Arts and is an alumna of the Whitney Independent Study Program and the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture.

“The way Danielle combines historical research with the visuals and tactics of contemporary advertising–and of course, wit–makes Bazar a powerful vehicle for ICA San Diego’s continued exploration of systems of consumption and social value,” said ICA San Diego curator Jordan Karney Chaim in the news release.

ICA San Diego announced it was the recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Grants for Arts Projects award to support Dean’s forthcoming exhibition and residency. Dean, an assistant professor at the University of California San Diego, will be the ICA’s first San Diego-based resident artist. Dean has been celebrated for her research-based installations incorporating video, painting, and performance that investigate legacies of colonialism and their effects on cultural production and capital accumulation. Incorporating the visual language and history of advertising, Dean sheds light on the ways technology, architecture, and media can function as tools of both oppression and resistance. Dean has exhibited extensively at institutions worldwide, including the Hammer Museum, Los Angeles; SFMOMA; the Tate Britain; and was included in the 2022 Whitney Biennial.

As always, attendance to ICA San Diego is free to the public, as well as to a special monthly C You Saturday! family and community events where visitors can meet the artists and discover more about their artistic practices. A special C You Saturday! event featuring Dean and her work will be held Oct.. 21 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at ICA San Diego/North in Encinitas.