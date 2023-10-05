Coastal Communities Concert Band to present ‘An American Journey’ concert

The Coastal Communities Concert Band will perform “An American Journey” concert on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m. at the Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street, Carlsbad. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors. Students are admitted free. Tickets are available at the door, online at www.cccband.com or by calling (760) 727-3741.

The band’s program will take the listener on a musical journey of American classics, which will include patriotic tunes, a Stephen Foster medley and jazz favorites. There’s something for everyone from Casey at the Bat to The Magnificent Seven. Vocalist Michael Ruhl will present a lively rendition of cowboy songs and a soulful rendition of Come Sunday. In addition, a surprise dignitary will inspire the audience with what it means to be an American.

The Coastal Communities Concert Band (CCCB), based in Encinitas, is an award-winning symphonic band of more than 75 musicians who live throughout San Diego County. The CCCB is under the direction of Tom Cole who was a music educator in the Poway Unified School District for 35 years, serving as the band director at Mt.Carmel High School and Rancho Bernardo High School.

The band, which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, has a rich history of travel, guest conductors and soloists, commissions and community support.

CCCB, under the auspices of MiraCosta College, is supported and operated by the Coastal Communities Concert Band Foundation, a nonprofit 501c3 corporation.