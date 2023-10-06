A guide to Southern California’s scariest Halloween-season thrills and chills

It’s haunting season once again in Southern California, where theme parks, theaters, fairgrounds and more fill up with spooky fare for all ages.
Here’s a look at some of the haunted happenings now under way and coming soon in Southern California, from Del Mar to Valencia, and from La Mesa to Riverside.
Theme park frights
Legoland California, Carlsbad
This toy-oriented park, which caters to families with younger children, brings back its Brick-or-Treat event on select weekend evenings through Oct. 29. Brick-or-Treat features a Monster Party with Lego characters, not-so-scary shows and trick-or-treating with lots of candy handed out. The event is included with park admission, which ranges from $104 to $119. Events run Saturdays and Sundays through October. Hours vary. 1 Legoland Drive, Carlsbad. (888) 690-5346, legoland.com/california
SeaWorld San Diego
The marine-themed aquatic park is a late arrival to the Halloween haunt game, having launched its Howl-O-Scream event in 2021. Howl-O-Scream features haunted houses, scare zones and shows starting Sept. 29 and running on select nights through Oct. 31. It’s a separate-admission event with tickets ranging from $44.99 to $49.99 for Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and $39.99-$41.99 for Sunday nights and the one Tuesday (Halloween itself). An upgrade for front-of-the-line access can be added for $49 to $99, depending on the date. Runs through Oct. 31. 500 Sea World Drive, San Diego. (619) 222-4732, seaworld.com/san-diego
Disneyland Resort, Anaheim
Disneyland and Disney California Adventure have been decorated for Halloween since before Labor Day. Decorations and ride overlays will be up through Halloween. The Oogie Boogie Bash, a separate-admission event that takes place on 25 evenings between early September and Halloween, sold out its allotment of tickets for the general public in 12 hours on July 11. If you missed out on buying tickets this year, don’t try to purchase them on secondary-market sites such as eBay because tickets are non-transferable. Daily admission tickets for the Halloween season range from $104 to $179 for single-park tickets and $169-$244 for park-hopper tickets. 1313 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim. (714) 781-4636, disneyland.disney.go.com
Knott’s Berry Farm, Buena Park
The 50th anniversary version of Knott’s Scary Farm kicked off on Thursday, Sept. 21. This year’s lineup features 10 haunted mazes, five scare zones and four live shows on select nights through Oct. 31. The live shows include the return of the controversial pop-culture parody “The Hanging.” New mazes will include Cinema Slasher, which pays tribute to four former mazes from Scary Farm’s first half-century, Chilling Chambers — based on the first maze created for Knott’s in the 1970s — and Room 13, which takes intrepid visitors inside the Blind Tiger speakeasy. Knott’s Scary Farm tickets range from $59.99 for admission only, $74.99 for admission bundled with a meal, $145 for Fright & Fast Lane (priority access to mazes and rides) and $199 for a Nightly All Inclusive pass, which includes a meal and priority access. 8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park. (714) 220-5200, knotts.com
Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia
Magic Mountain’s annual Fright Fest features two new mazes inspired by the horror movie franchises “The Conjuring” and “Saw,” taking a page from Universal Studios’ playbook. Returning haunted houses include Willoughby’s Resurrected, Truth or Dare, Vault 666, Sewer of Souls and Aftermath. The haunted event, which runs on select evenings through Oct. 31, is an add-on to regular park admission. Fright Fest tickets are $25 or $45 for a line-skipping upgrade while regular attendance runs $65-$75 depending on date. Bundled tickets including admission and Fright Fest range from $90 to $110, while a bundle with line-skipping access is $115-$150. 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia. (661) 255-4100, sixflags.com/magicmountain
Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal City
The movie-themed park’s Halloween Horror Nights is considered by many to be the most intense haunted event at Southern California parks, with mazes and scare zones drawing from the intellectual property of horror franchises such as “Stranger Things,” “The Exorcist,” “Child’s Play,” “Evil Dead” and classic Universal monster movies. Admission for Halloween Horror Nights only starts at $74, day/night combo tickets start at $149, Universal Express starts at $209 and Universal Express Unlimited starts at $249. 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City. (800) 258-6546, universalstudioshollywood.com
Outdoor haunts
The Haunted Amusement Park, El Cajon
Set up on the grounds of the long-shuttered Marshall Scotty’s Playland park, this “scare trail” leads visitors under the Ferris wheel, through the bumper cars area for a 3D experience and through a circus maze. Fridays through Sundays, through Oct. 31. Hours vary. $25-$35 at the door only. 14039 Ridge Hill Road, El Cajon. scaretrail.com
Haunted Corn Maze, Carlsbad
The Carlsbad Strawberry Company has a whole host of fall activities to explore in addition to its scary corn maze. Organizers say the maze will get your heart racing and is intended for teens and adults. 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October starting Oct. 6. $25. Front of line tickets available for $45. Carlsbad Strawberry Company, 1050 Cannon Road, Carlsbad.carlsbadstrawberrycompany.com/pumpkin
Haunted Ghost Town, Encinitas
For a second time,San Dieguito Heritage Ranch will be transformed into a haunted ghost town. This experience tells the tale of the haunted community of Bitter Gulch from the gold rush era. There will also be photo opportunities, snacks and refreshments, magicians and festival games. 7 to 9 p.m. (with a less scary version available for kids under 12 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.)Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-30. $22 for adults, $12 for children under 10. 450 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. hauntedtown.org
The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park, San Diego
This nighttime stroll through Balboa Park will feature the eXperiment Maze filled with childhood fairy tale characters, as well as a mile-long trail walk through a ghostly graveyard, fishing village, creepy doll workshop and a ghoul-filled bus. $32.99-$47.99. Wednesdays-Sundays, with extended hours during Halloween week, through Oct. 31. Hours vary. Corner of Balboa Drive and Juniper Street in Balboa Park, San Diego. hauntedtrail.net
The Scream Zone, Del Mar
The Del Mar Fairgrounds’s spooky event will feature three different haunts. Labyrinth Manor, an old mansion complete with catacombs and a spirit-filled graveyard; Stars of the Silver Scream, filled with horror movie icons from the past and present; and the Haunted Hayride aboard a hay wagon. Runs Thursdays through Sundays, through Oct. 31, plus some additional dates. Hours vary. $34.99-49.99 (tickets include all three haunts). 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. thescreamzone.com
Sinister Trails, Encinitas
Monsters, zombies and other scary entities lurk throughout this indoor-outdoor trail. “Our goal is to horrify your spirit and soul,” organizers state on the event’s website. Thursdays through Sundays, through Oct. 31. 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $20. Wayne’s World Pumpkin Patch, 3615 Manchester Ave., Encinitas. sinistertrails.com
Laguna Niguel Haunted Trails
Walk among the undead and monsters along this city-organized haunted trail. Yes, it can be scary. so it’s not recommended for younger kids. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13-15. Crown Valley Park, 29751 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel. $13 in advance or $15 at door. cityoflagunaniguel.org
Los Angeles Haunted Hayride, Los Angeles
Take a hayride on a wagon through the dark and haunted woods while all sorts of creatures jump out at you. Those who survive can roam around the haunted town of Midnight Falls and enter several themed walk-thru mazes. Various dates and times through Oct. 31. Griffith Park, 4730 Crystal Springs Drive, Los Angeles. $29.99-$119.99. losangeleshauntedhayride.com
Shaqtoberfest, Long Beach
NBA star Shaquille O’Neal hosts this Halloween party that includes a carnival, music and several walk-thru mazes, including one aboard the Queen Mary. There’s also several themed bars, a marketplace, pumpkin patch, a hay maze, live music and pop-up performances. Various dates and times through Oct. 31. The Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach. $29.99-$109.99. shaqtoberfest.com
Theatrical horror onstage
“The Addams Family,” San Diego
San Diego Musical Theatre presents this stage musical inspired by Charles Addams’ long-running comic strip and subsequent TV comedy. 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 3 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 29. 650 Mercury St., Kearny Mesa. $25-$70. (858) 560-5740, sdmt.org
“Deathtrap,” La Mesa
Lamplighters Community Theatre presents this classic murder-mystery drama by Ira Levin about a playwright who plots to steal the manuscript of one of his former students. Runs Oct. 13 through Nov. 5. Showtimes, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. 5915 Severin Drive, La Mesa. $21-23. (619) 304, 5092, lamplighterslamesa.com
“Dracula,” San Diego
Newly launched Innovation Family Community Theatre will present an adult-cast production of this stage adaptation of Bram Stoker’s gothic horror tale. Performances are at 7 p.m. Oct. 20-22 and 26-29. 5454 Ruffin Road, San Diego. $12-$15, adults; $7, ages 17 and under. (619) 458-1313, theifct.info.
“Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde,” Solana Beach
North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Jeffrey Hatcher’s stage adaptation of the Robert Louis Stevenson horror novel about the evil that lies within all men. Runs Oct. 18 through Nov. 12. Showtimes vary. $49-$74. 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. (858) 481-1055, northcoastrep.org
“Jane (A Ghost Story),” Coronado
Lamb’s Players Theatre presents David McFadzean’s spooky stage adaptation of Charlotte Bronte’s novel “Jane Eyre” about a lonely governess on the English moors. Runs Oct. 7 through Nov. 12. Showtimes, 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Lamb’s Players Theatre, 1142 Orange Ave., Coronado. $28-$82. (619) 437-6000, lambsplayers.org
“Turn of the Screw,” San Diego
San Diego’s newest theater company, Chalk Circle Collective, will present Jeffrey Hatcher’s stage adaptation of the Henry James’ 1898 gothic horror novella about an English governess who discovers two ghosts haunting the boy and girl she was hired to care for. Runs Oct. 13 through Oct. 29. Showtimes, 8 p.m. Fridsays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. Black Box @ Diversionary Theatre, 3434 Park Blvd., University Heights. $35 and up. chalkcirclecollective.com
“Welcome to Sleepy Hollow,” Oceanside
Oceanside Theatre Company presents Heather Megill’s “haunting musical thriller” inspired by Washington Irving’s story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” about a timid New York schoolteacher spooked by a headless horseman. Originally written in 2001 for youth actors, it has been rewritten for an adult cast. Runs Oct. 7 through Oct. 29. Showtimes, 8 p.m. Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Brooks Theater, 217 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside. $35-$40. oceansidetheatre.org
“Frankenstein 1930,” Long Beach
Long Beach Playhouse presents this classic horror story onstage with a stone walled laboratory, angry villagers and an unexpected new ending. 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach. $20-$30. lbplayhouse.org
“The Vampire Circus,” Hollywood
Bloodsuckers have taken over this circus of horror. The vampires mix acrobatic performances, dance and macabre theatrical performances in an all-ages show. Various dates and times through Oct. 31. Montalbán Theatre, 1615 Vine Street, Hollywood. $44-$49. thevampirecircusexperience.com
Urban Death Tour Of Terror, North Hollywood
Known for dark and disturbing, yet fascinating theatrical performances, the company’s “Urban Death” show will bring the guests face to face with monsters and spirits. Various times Fridays-Mondays through Oct. 31. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. $22-$27. zombiejoes.com
Walk-through scares
Fright for the Future, San Diego
Forget monsters and villains, this haunted experience features some of the scariest “true terrors” of our time, including climate change, animal abuses and species extinction. 1 to 9 p.m. Oct 13, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 14. Free. Centro Cultural de la Raza, 2004 Park Blvd., San Diego. activistattitude.com/fright-for-future
Fright Nights at AleSmith, San Diego
This haunted experience, “Bone Dry: The Curse of Evil Dead Red,” centers around the tale of a crazy brewmaster who served a fermented drink that led to strange things happening in a place called Calavera Springs. Visitors can attempt to survive the immersive haunt and enjoy a beer from the tasting room before or after, depending on their ticketed time. Open Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 13-28 with Sunday tickets available only on Oct. 29. $30. AleSmith Brewing Company, 9990 AleSmith Court, San Diego. eventbrite.com/e/fright-nights-at-alesmith-brewing-featuring-the-curse-of-evil-dead-red-tickets-716246300967
Haunted Happenings Tour, Coronado
After guest Kate Morgan was found dead at the Hotel del Coronado in 1892, it’s believed her spirit never left the premises. The hotel celebrates her legacy throughout the year with “Haunted Happenings” tours about her life and experience there. This year during spooky season, there will be a special séance on Friday, Oct. 13. There are also paranormal tours for other haunted history in the hotel — including the mysterious Room 502, on Oct. 14, 21 and 28. See more details on the hotel’s website. 7 p.m. Sundays through Mondays, 7 and 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Must be 12 or older. $35. Hotel del Coronado, hoteldel.com/events/haunted-happenings-tours
ScareScape, Murrieta
There’s no escaping your phobias at this new haunt located at the top of eerie Heritage Hill. The mazes are centered on common phobias, so expect to walk through total darkness, meet with terrifying clowns and mingle with ghosts inside a haunted house. There’s also a vendor marketplace and a Spirit Lounge Bar with classic circus sideshow performers. 6 p.m. select evenings through Oct. 29. Heritage Hill Event Venue, 28701 Los Alamos Heights Road, Murrieta. $25-$55. scarescapehaunt.com
17th Door Haunt Experience, Buena Park
This haunt is not for the faint of heart. The actors can touch you and yell at you. There are also points where you’ll have to crawl on your hands and knees and complete various tasks. There’s also an add-on Field Trip, where a van takes you to some undisclosed location for even more terror. Select evenings through Oct. 31. 8420 On The Mall, Buena Park. $34-$48. The17thdoor.com
Castle Dark at Castle Park, Riverside
The annual haunt is debuting various new mazes, including one with an all-female cast dubbed Shipwreck Cove. There’s also interactive shows, special tricks and treats. There’s also a family-friendly daytime Dia de los Muertos celebration with live entertainment, trick-or-treating and more every Saturday and Sunday. Select dates through Oct. 29. Castle Park, 3500 Polk Street, Riverside. $19.99-$44.99. castlepark.com
Coffin Creek, Corona
This scary haunt is celebrating its 16th anniversary with five walk-thru mazes where guests will get chased by zombies, trapped in an asylum and in a carnival of nightmares. There’s also a vendor area for those who want to terrorize their wallets. 7 p.m.-Midnight Fridays-Saturdays; 7-10 p.m. on Sundays, through Oct. 29. Riverview Recreation Park, 14600 Baron Drive, Corona. $17-$69. coffincreek.com
Fearplex Presents Lights Out, Pomona
This new attraction is made up of walk-thru mazes infested with zombies, psychotic clowns, circus freaks and a black light experience dubbed Toxic Terror. There will also be live music, lots of food and other treats, a vendor village and a Zombieball (paintball) Experience. 6-11 p.m. select evenings through Oct. 31. Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave. Pomona. $27-$33. fairplex.com/lightsout
Kragen and Hamblin write for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Guzman writes for the Southern California News Group. Other SCNG staff also contributed to this report.
