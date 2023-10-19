Encinitas 101 MainStreet presents Nov. 19 Holiday Street Fair

The 39th Annual Encinitas Holiday Street Fair, sponsored by Ting Fiber Internet (www.ting.com), returns to downtown Encinitas on Sunday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Coast Hwy 101 will be closed from D Street to J Street, from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m., to make room for more than 450 vendors, plus a Beer Garden, three stages, and kids’ rides, along this award-winning main street.

Due to popularity, the Beer Garden hours have been extended from noon to 5 p.m. The beer garden is family and pet friendly, and will feature the event’s main entertainment stage.

Several bands will rock the Beer Garden Stage, The Lumberyard Courtyard Stage, and The Hansen’s Community Stage.

For those arriving by car, parking will be available at Moonlight Beach, City Hall, and all side streets. Electra Bike is sponsoring the free bike valet service at each end of the festival, so cyclists arriving at D Street or J Street can leave their ride in a secure spot while enjoying the festival.

For more information, including the full entertainment line-up, visit www.encinitas101.com.