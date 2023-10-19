Encinitas Friends of the Arts partners with MiraCosta College for Encinitas Día de los Muertos Day of the Dead celebration

Encinitas Friends of the Arts recently announced its new partnership with MiraCosta College for its 10th Annual Encinitas Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). The free event will take place Sunday, Oct. 29, 12-4 p.m. at the MiraCosta San Elijo campus, 3333 Manchester Ave., in Cardiff. A time when families gather to honor and remember deceased loved ones, Día de los Muertos is a significant Latino cultural celebration.

“We are thrilled to partner with MiraCosta College,” said EFA Founder Naimeh Woodward in a news release. “It’s designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution that supports the academic and unique needs of the Latino community, making it a safe haven for families attending this kind of event. Its beautiful outdoor areas lend itself well to our festivities.”

Mano a Mano Foundation Program Director Beatriz Villarreal will emcee the event that begins with a blessing of the Community Ofrenda, a remembrance altar, by Danza Azteca Mission San Luis Rey. Event speakers include Encinitas City Council members, MiraCosta San Elijo Dean Russell Walson, Assembly Member Tasha Boerner, and many other dignitaries.

The Día de los Muertos performances will take place outdoors. They will include Ballet Folklórico de San Dieguito, Ballet Folklórico Rancho Buena Vista High School, Ballet Folklórico El Tapatio de San Dieguito, Mariachi Rancho Buena Vista High School, Mariachi de Estado de Oro, mariachi singer Rey Navarrete and more.

Event workshops include face painting, tissue flowers, and sugar skulls. Sandra Servin will lead a large flower-making workshop, and Luis Murguia will lead a workshop on how to make paper mache art pieces. Also, Day of the Dead artwork by Oak Crest Middle School students will be displayed, and there will be opportunity drawings for laptop computers and more.

The event features a community project led by Art Miles Founder Joanne Tawfilis. A drawing by Tawfilis will be displayed for all to participate by adding colors. Art Miles is a passionate project that utilizes art and other creative means to engage the community, particularly young students, to learn about each other’s culture and traditions.

Outdoor festivities include a low rider car show by the Callejeros de Encinitas Car Club, artist demonstrations, vendors, and food.

The Community Ofrenda will be on display indoors. All are invited to honor the memory of a loved one or friend by contributing a photograph or non-valuable remembrance to the Ofrenda.

In addition to the event at MiraCosta College, a Community Ofrenda will be on display from Oct. 24 through Nov. 3 in the lobby of the Encinitas Library along with a Day of the Dead art exhibit by Paul Ecke Central Elementary School students. Also, Día de los Muertos art made by Murguia will be featured in acrylic showcases in the front lobby.

Encinitas Día de los Muertos is made possible by funding from the County of San Diego, Encinitas Friends of the Arts, and numerous sponsors, including California Coast Credit Union, Surgistar, MiGente, MiraCosta College, Mano a Mano Foundation, Synergy Arts Foundation, San Dieguito Alliance for Drug Free Youth, and The Cottage to name a few.

The mission of Encinitas Friends of the Arts (EFA) is to elevate arts and culture mainly, but not exclusively, in Encinitas and North County San Diego. Established in 2014, EFA works to provide cultural programs, arts education and public art. EFA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

For a schedule of events or more information, visit www.encinitasarts.org, or contact EncinitasArts@gmail.com.