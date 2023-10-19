Oct. 20 issue: Local and regional events

Trick-or-treating in downtown Encinitas

The free 24th annual Safe Trick or Treat will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Many downtown businesses will have goodies for kids. Costumed trick-or-treaters can stroll South Coast Highway 101, from Encinitas Boulevard to K Street. There will be Halloween-themed activities and games for kids in The Lumberyard Courtyard and dancing to live music of Bucket Ruckus on the courtyard stage. Visit encinitas101.com.

City of Encinitas Día de los Muertos Celebration

In partnership with the Encinitas Library, the City of Encinitas will put on the free second annual Day of the Dead Celebration on Friday, Oct. 27, 3 p.m.-7 p.m., at the Encinitas Library. The event will include mariachi and ballet folklorico, art projects, and a community ofrenda. Free for all ages.

For more information, visit encinitasca.gov/community/d-a-de-los-muertos

Encinitas Library is located at 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas.

Spooky boo-tanical costume parade

The San Diego Botanic Garden holds a Fall Festival Family Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21 with a “spooky boo-tanical costume parade,” along with fall crafts, music from Billy Lee and the Swamp Critters and a chance to plant your own ghost succulent. Visitors receive a mini pumpkin to decorate. A display of pumpkins will be in the Hamilton Children’s Garden from Oct. 12 through November. Visit Visit sdbg.org/exhibitions-public-programs/fall-festival

San Elijo Lagoon restoration topic of free lecture

The LIFE@San Elijo group hosts a free lecture on “San Elijo Lagoon Restoration: A 35-Year Vision for a Revived Wetland” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 20 in Room 204 at the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave. Nature Collective’s executive director and principal scientist, Doug Gibson, will discuss the successes of the newly restored San Elijo Lagoon Ecological Reserve, including how Nature Collective, an Encinitas-based nonprofit, got funding for the project and how the lagoon’s healthier tidal channels are creating habitat for new species as sea levels rise. Parking is free in lots San 1 and San 2. Visit miracosta.edu/community/life.html

Fundraiser for Carlsbad girl fighting cancer

A fundraiser for Layla Mahoney, an 8-year-old Carlsbad girl fighting brain and spine cancer, will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Nov. 4 at the EUSD Farm Lab, 441 Quail Gardens Drive. Layla’s favorite movie, “Top Gun: Maverick,” will be shown. Tickets start at $100, including food, entertainment and parking. The event is sponsored by Board and Brew, Burgeon Beer Co., Best Pizza and Brew and Tap Truck. Visit cancerrevengers.com.

Animal shelter offers Pet Loss Support Program

The Pet Loss Support Program at Rancho Coastal Humane Society offers free, one-on-one, 20-minute telephone consultations for people who recently lost pets, have pets suffering from major illnesses, or are in the process of saying goodbye to pets. Upcoming counseling sessions include from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 21. Inquiries must be made no later than 11 a.m. on the day before the session. To make an appointment, call (760) 753-6413 or email jjanowiak@sdpets.org.

Those Witches Be Crazy fun pub crawl and benefit event returns

Join the fun on Saturday, Oct. 21. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., for the fourth year and most magical one yet at Those Witches Be Crazy, the daytime witchin’ fun pub crawl fundraiser along Highway 101. Revel in the company of 100 other enchanting witches and wizards as participants hop in costumes from one spot to the next, all while supporting the Community Resource Center (CRC). Don’t miss out – tickets are selling fast. Go to www.ThoseWitchesBeCrazy.com for tickets and more information.

Wednesdays @Noon concert

J Kreml Combo, an accomplished concert pianist, will perform pieces from her extensive classical repertoire on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 12 p.m.-1 p.m. at the free Wednesdays&Noon concert at the Encinitas Library. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for first come, first to be seated availability. All audience donations go to the musicians.

Encinitas Library is located at 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas.

Music by the Sea

Natasha Paremski, an internationally acclaimed pianist, recording artist, and chamber musician, will perform on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library. With consistently striking and dynamic performances, she reveals astounding virtuosity and voracious interpretive abilities, according to a news release. She has been a guest of many chamber music festivals such as Jeffrey Kahane’s Green Music Center ChamberFest, the Lockenhaus, Toronto, Sitka Summer Music, and Cape Cod Chamber Music festivals to name a few.

Buy tickets ($10-$20) at tix.com/ticket-sales/encinitas/4736/event/1346272

Encinitas Library is located at 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas.

Encinitas Music by the Sea series returns in November

The City of Encinitas Arts Division will present its 2023-24 season of Music by the Sea starting Nov. 3.

Award-winning artists from around the world are presented in concert on Friday nights with general seating in the intimate and acoustically-superb Encinitas Library Community Room with its expansive view of the Pacific Ocean. The Encinitas Library is located at 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas, 92024.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., each performance is approximately one hour. For tickets and more information visit shorturl.at/ars13 (click on Music by the Sea category).

Exposure Skate 2023

“Exposure Skate 2023” will be held at Encinitas Community Park on Nov. 4-5. (425 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, 92024.)

Over 200 women, girls and nonbinary skateboarders from across the globe will be competing for a $60,000 prize purse in the Exposure Street, Woodward Bowl and Exposure Vert events. The flagship event is also a platform to raise awareness around domestic violence issues — since the inaugural event in 2012, Exposure has raised $80,000 for domestic abuse survivors and prevention services.

Anyone is welcome to come support competitors or browse the vendor village, admission is free. Visit exposureskate.org for more information.

Award-winning documentary ‘Jack Has a Plan’ in Encinitas

On Saturday, Oct. 21, End of Life Choices California & Hemlock Society of San Diego will be co-hosting the multi-award-winning documentary “Jack Has a Plan,” followed by a panel discussion. This film follows the journey of Jack Tuller after his diagnosis with a terminal brain tumor as he engineers a graceful exit from life’s stage. The San Francisco Examiner calls this film, “As joyous, thrilling, & funny as any film about death could be.” Doors will open at 3 p.m. with the film beginning at 3:30 p.m., at San Dieguito United Methodist Church located at 170 Calle Magdalena in Encinitas. Plenty of free parking is available. For more details and to purchase a $12 ticket in advance, visit eventbrite.com and enter Jack Has a Plan into the search bar. $15 cash only tickets can be purchased at the door.

Staged reading of Rocket City at North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents a staged reading of “Rocket City,” a captivating dramatic comedy by the renowned playwright Mark Saltzman. The event will be held Monday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Directed by David Ellenstein.

Get ready for an unforgettable journey to the heart of the American South, where secrets, vibrant characters, and iconic Southern songs converge to tell a remarkable story of American history. A thought-provoking exploration of the complexities of human nature. With sensitivity and humor, it delves into the moral dilemmas of idealism vs. practicality, revenge vs. forgiveness.

Join the event for the reading and a talkback with the playwright to follow. For tickets and more information, visit www.northcoastrep.org or call 858-481-1055.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

SD International Film Festival

The 2023 San Diego International Film Festival is Wednesday through Sunday Oct. 22 at the AMC UTC 14 at Westfield UTC.

The festival features independent films that raise awareness and bring understanding and community to the diverse world we live in.

Visit sdfilmfest.com.

Fall Home/Garden Show at Del Mar Fairgrounds

Now in its 33rd year, the Fall Home/Garden Show returns to Del Mar Fairgrounds Oct. 21-22 for a two-day extravaganza of hands-on demonstrations, hundreds of home-improvement products and services exhibitors, educational seminars, plant sales, and face-to-face consultations with top experts—all with the convenience of one-stop shopping for everything pertaining to home and garden, inside and outside.

Free admission. Show hours: Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit www.fallhomegardenshow.com.

Historical downtown Encinitas Walking Tour

A historical downtown Encinitas Walking Tour will be held by the Encinitas Historical Society. This educational tour is offered to all on Saturday, Oct. 21. Suggested donation of $5 per adult. Children and dogs are free.

Please meet at the 1883 One-Room Schoolhouse located at 390 West “F” Street, Encinitas. There is plenty of on-site parking. The tour starts promptly at 10 a.m. and takes approximately two hours. No registration is necessary. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Dogs are always welcome.

North Coast Symphony Orchestra presents “The Magic of Romance”

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra presents “The Magic of Romance,” a concert of romantic classics, on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 2:30 p.m. at the San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdelena, Encinitas. The performance features soloist Peter Clarke, co-concert master of the La Jolla Symphony, performing the much-loved Violin Concerto in E Minor by Felix Mendelssohn. The concert also includes Overture from Mozart’s The Magic Flute and Glazunov’s Symphony No. 5. The orchestra was founded in 1947 and is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $15 general, $12 seniors/students/military, free for children 18 and under. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Outdoor safety training session

Whether you are an avid hiker, nature enthusiast, or a casual trail-goer, knowing how to stay safe in the wilderness is crucial. Join the San Dieguito River Park, San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy, and presenter David Shorey from Kit Fox Outfitters for an essential outdoor safety training session on Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at Escondido Library. Shorey, a certified Wilderness First Responder and Wilderness First Aid Instructor, will teach the basics of what you need to have an enjoyable time outdoors. Review some basic tools and get an overview of how to prepare for the various environments you have the potential to face while exploring San Diego County. Bring your questions and a readiness to enhance your outdoor adventure skills. For event details and questions contact Interpretive Ranger at calei@sdrp.org. Escondido Library is located at 239 S. Kalmia St., Escondido.

Sinister Trails, Encinitas

Monsters, zombies and other scary entities lurk throughout this indoor-outdoor trail. “Our goal is to horrify your spirit and soul,” organizers state on the event’s website. Thursdays through Sundays, through Oct. 31. 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $20. Wayne’s World Pumpkin Patch, 3615 Manchester Ave., Encinitas. sinistertrails.com — Linda McIntosh, U-T

Pumpkin Station

Festivities include a carousel, rides, giant slides, a Ferris wheel, a train jump, a petting zoo and a play center, along with a pumpkin patch from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31 at 15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Free admission and parking. Visit pumpkinstation.comCQ.

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ returning to the Old Globe

The Old Globe recently announced the full cast and creative team for its 26th annual production of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Globe Resident Artist James Vásquez (The Old Globe’s Hair, The Merry Wives of Windsor) directs San Diego’s yuletide favorite musical once again with Andrew Polec reprising his role as The Grinch. The production will run from Nov. 8 to Dec. 31, with the opening on Sunday, Nov. 12 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park. Tickets are now on sale at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), and in person at The Old Globe’s Box Office in Balboa Park.

Scream Zone at the Scaregrounds

The Scream Zone is back select nights Oct. 5-31 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Highlights include a haunted hayride, Stars of the Silver “Scream” and Labyrinth Manor. New this year is Midway Madness, an immersive Halloween-themed carnival midway, with food vendors, spirited beverages and games. Advance online purchase of tickets is recommended because there is a nightly capacity limit. Tickets are $32.99 to $47.99. Scream Zone $5 off coupons are available at Goodwill Stores, while supplies last. Visit thescreamzone.com.

Del Mar Rose Society speaker to discuss The Art of the Arrangement’

Del Mar Rose Society will host Master Rosarian Frank Brines, who will demonstrate award winning flower arranging techniques, on Thursday Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m. at the Del Mar Powerhouse Community Center, 1658 Coast Blvd. Reception followed by lecture at 7 p.m. Call 760-809-6860 or delmarrosesociety.org for more information.

Square dancing: Oktoberfest fun for entire family

Sandpipers Square Dance Club will hold an Oktoberfest event for all on Oct. 28. A fun introduction to square dancing. Serving brats, bun, sauerkraut and pickles at 5:15 p.m.

A family-friendly community dance from 6-7 p.m. A caller teaches Modern Western Square Dancing to cheerful music. Enjoy refreshments and fellowship with the Sandpipers Square Dance Club.

Location is Woman’s Club of Carlsbad, 3320 Monroe Street, Carlsbad, 92008. Donation: adults $10, children 10 and up free. Partner or dance experience not needed. Great way to socialize, meet new friends and keep fit in mind and body. Casual attire.

For more information, visit SandpipersSquareDanceClub.org, call 310-710-7530 or email cdkusa@aol.com.

North Coast Repertory Theatre to feature Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, a daring reimagining of Robert Louis Stevenson’s timeless tale, filled with darkness, desire, love, and unbridled terror. In Jeffrey Hatcher’s gripping drama, the production delves deep into the human psyche, exploring the eternal conflict between good and evil. Relentless forces engage in a deadly and electrifying cat-and-mouse showdown, vying for ultimate domination. Hatcher masterfully invites the audience to question their loyalties, blurring the lines between right and wrong, leaving everyone in suspense.

Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde runs Oct. 21-Nov. 12 (previews start Oct. 18). For tickets and more information, call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org. North Coast Rep is located at is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

San Diego Junior Theatre presents ‘The Sound of Music’

San Diego Junior Theatre kicks off its 76th season with a return of the beloved classic “The Sound of Music!” which runs Oct. 27-Nov. 12.

Once again, The Sound of Music will enchant Junior Theatre audiences with its timeless story and captivating melodies. Set in Austria on the eve of World War II, the audience follows the journey of Maria, a spirited young woman with a passion for music, who is sent as a governess to the seven von Trapp children. Through her challenges with this broken family, Maria discovers the transformative power of love and music in the face of adversity.

All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park’s historic Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. Tickets are $18 - $20. Discounts are available for groups of 15 or more. For tickets and more information, visit www.juniortheatre.com or call the box office at 619-239-8355.

Carlsbad Halloween events

Haunted Corn Maze: Experience the Haunted Corn Maze from 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 6-28, at the Carlsbad Strawberry Fields, 1050 Cannon Road, hosted by the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation. Admission is $25 plus $10 entry to the Strawberry Fields. VIP entry, $20. (Not intended for children under 12.) Proceeds go to the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation’s educational programs and the hiring of a full-time director of Trails and Conservation. Visit aguahedionda.org/haunted-corn-maze

Halloween Spooktacular: There will be trick-or-treating in costumes, Halloween activities, creepy characters, photo booths and tunes from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Forum Carlsbad, 1923 Calle Barcelona. Stop by the garden area for live music and spooky carnival games. Children receive a bucket to collect candy. Admission is free. Visit theforumcarlsbad.com.

Carlsbad Strawberry Co. Pumpkin Patch: Enjoy tractor rides, a corn maze and a pumpkin patch. Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting Oct. 6 and until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October at 1050 Cannon Road. Admission is $10; free for kids 5 and younger. Tractor rides are $10. There are marigold and lavender fields, a hay pyramid and farm animal petting. Visit carlsbadstrawberrycompany.com/pumpkin.

Brick-or-Treat: Legoland California holds its Brick-or-Treat Monster Party on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29 with entertainment, dance parties, live music, costume entertainers and trick-or-treating. The party is included with park admission. Visit legoland.com/california/things-to-do/seasonal-events/brick-or-treat .

Trick-or-Treating at The Shoppes at Carlsbad: Families can bring kids to the event from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 and participating stores and restaurants will hand out goodies, while supplies last, at The Shoppes at Carlsbad, 2525 El Camino Real. There will be photo opportunities. Visit theshoppesatcarlsbad.com.

Spooktoberfest: Dress up in your most creative costume and compete for prizes at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at The Cassara Carlsbad, 5805 Armada Drive. Enjoy “spooky adult beverages” from local vendors and Oktoberfest-inspired bites. General admission is $35. Visit eventbrite.com/e/spooktoberfest-at-the-cassara-carlsbad-tickets-729147027387?aff=oddtdtcreator bit.ly/3Q4Jpvm.

—Linda McIntosh, San Diego Union-Tribune, contributed to this report