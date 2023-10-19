San Dieguito High School Academy Art Gallery dedication set for Oct. 20

San Dieguito High School Academy (SDA) will dedicate its student art gallery to the founders who helped create and foster student artistic voice on Friday, Oct. 20 at 3:30 p.m. at The Mustang Gallery on campus during the annual Faculty and Staff Exhibition, according to a news release. The show will be in memoriam of Neal Glasgow, former SDA art teacher, who passed away in June of this year.

The gallery will be dedicated with a plaque to honor those instrumental in its creation: former principal and founder of the Academy Fran Fenical; John Ratajkowski, art teacher; and Neal Glasgow, art teacher.

Angela Jackson, current art teacher and Visual & Performing Arts Deptartment chair said in the news release, “It is long overdue to dedicate this gallery space to those who had a vision, John Ratajkowski, who helped execute the vision, Principal Fran Fenical, and those who continued to steward the vision, Neal Glasgow.”

The annual Faculty and Staff Exhibition kicks off the gallery season at SDA and showcases artworks created by members of San Dieguito Academy’s staff. Throughout the rest of the year, student artwork is highlighted. SDA is known for celebrating student artistic voice and is the only high school in the SDUHSD district with a self-standing student gallery.

All are invited to attend the opening reception and dedication on Friday, Oct. 20 at 3:30 p.m. The gallery is open to students during the school day and to the general public by appointment only by emailing angela.jackson@sduhsd.net.