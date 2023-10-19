Surfing Madonna: ‘Save the Ocean 3’ art reception, award winners, and new mural appears

Surfing Madonna Oceans Project is presenting “Save the Ocean 3” a juried regional show about the beautiful, fragile and fascinating world. Over 80 artists and poets from across California were selected to showcase their work on the environmental theme from Oct. 13-Nov. 3 at The Escondido Municipal Gallery at 262 E Grand Ave., Escondido.

Surfing Madonna Mosaic by Ira Cosmos at the Moonlight Beach Apartments, shown here with Albie and Virginia Stadtmiller and Cathy Carey, president of Surfing Madonna Oceans Project.

(Mike Redman)

The art award winners are: Best in Show to Julia C R Gray for “Coral SHE”; Best Theme Fine Art Kelsey Worth for “Lunar Symbiosis”; and Best Theme 3D Laurie Reiss for “Sublime Sunset Surf”. First Place went to “A Morning at Windansea” by Brian Belfield; Second Place was awarded to “Jeweled Wave” by Susan Coppock; and Third Place went to “Carlsbad Views” by Ira Cosmos.

The show has a fascinating array of styles and mediums from painting, fabric, collage, sculpture, assemblage and photography. The show was juried by Surfing Madonna Board President Cathy Carey and Vice President Mike Redman. A reception was held Oct. 14.

The poetry was juried by Robert O’Sullivan Schleith of Poets INC. He will host an awards ceremony for the winning poets on Sunday, Nov. 5, at The Escondido Municipal Gallery from 1 - 3 p.m. The poetry award winners are: First Place “Thirteen Ways of Looking at the Sea” by Stacey C. Johnson; Second Place went to “Choose Your Analogy” by Marit Anderson; and Third Place went to “Five Minutes From Now” by Jim Babwe.

There is a catalog of the art and poetry show available to view and purchase at www.surfingmadonna.org/artshow

The “Save the Ocean 3” show is sponsored in part by the California Arts Council.

The “Save the Ocean 3” show is dedicated to the memory of Mark Patterson, the artist of the Surfing Madonna Mosaic. The Surfing Madonna Oceans Project nonprofit grew from his vision of a community arts organization and continues to benefit and inspire artists today. “Save the Ocean 3” award winner Ira Cosmos was commissioned to paint a mural of the Surfing Madonna likeness on a chimney at 432-442 2nd Street on the Moonlight Beach apartments in Encinitas by owner Albie Stadtmiller. His mother, Virginia, lives there today overseeing the apartments and is delighted with the new artwork, according to a news release. Albie and his family have had lifelong involvement with youth organizations including surf camps for disabled people and was inspired by the outreach Surfing Madonna does with Special Needs Surf Camps.

“We chose the image of the Surfing Madonna as it is an image that represents the creative community and artistic vibrancy of the North Shore area of San Diego, said Albie in the news release. “We’re very supportive of the charity’s focus on supporting disabled young people to get into the ocean, surfing and swimming, as well as the mission to care for our resource which is the Pacific Ocean, backdrop for our beautiful seaside community. Our family swims at Moonlight Beach and our daughter is an Encinitas Jr. Lifeguard. We value the ocean, its sea life and the sense of awe and wonder that it brings to one’s senses. The mosaic inspired my faith in supporting others, whilst representing our unique surf culture and the belief in bringing hope and sustainability to our environment.

“Our parents, Virginia, and Al Stadtmiller founded the restaurants Albie’s Beef Inn and Adam’s Steak ‘n’ Eggs in Mission Valley. The restaurants were named after my brother Adam and me. Our father was one of the original developers of Mission Valley in the 1960s.”

The Stadtmiller connection with North County goes back to their grandmother who lived in Solana Beach and enjoyed cruising the coast in her red 1968 Camaro.

Surfing Madonna Oceans Project wants to spread a message of hope and appreciation for the ocean and support the arts: “We believe that creating art and public appreciation of art increases cognitive abilities and eases anxiety and depression in these difficult times. Art can make a difference in the community, and that collective action can greatly impact the world.” Surfing Madonna Oceans Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Encinitas, and was officially formed in 2013 by Robert Nichols and Mark Patterson (artist of the Surfing Madonna mosaic). — News release