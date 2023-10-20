Encinitas Chamber of Commerce to present inaugural ‘Meet Your Elected Officials and Community Leaders’ event

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce recently announced that the debut of its inaugural “Meet Your Elected Officials and Community Leaders” event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, at the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) North, 1550 S El Camino Real. This catered reception with complimentary light bites and beverages for purchase provides a great opportunity for guests to meet and connect with elected officials, key City of Encinitas officials and organizations, VIPs and business representatives from Encinitas and neighboring cities.

Elected officials in attendance will be Congressman Mike Levin, Senator Catherine Blakespear, Assemblymember Tasha Boerner, Mayor Tony Kranz and the Encinitas City Council, as well as other community leaders such as San Diego County Sheriff Captain Christopher Lawrence, City of Encinitas Fire Chief Josh Gordon and more.

Tickets are on sale now for $65 at encinitaschamber.com. Chamber member tickets are $55. Join presenting sponsor TOOTRiS Child Care on Demand and event sponsor EDCO in supporting this important event. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available now for businesses to be highlighted to high profile members of the community.

“Our ‘Meet Your Elected Officials and Community Leaders’ event is a unique opportunity for our community to connect directly with the leaders who shape the decisions affecting our daily lives,” said Sherry Yardley, CEO of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, in a news release. “We believe that open dialogue and engagement between residents and local officials are crucial for a thriving community. Join us as we come together to network, share ideas, and build stronger connections between our citizens and those who serve them.”

