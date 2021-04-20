Copyright © 2021, Encinitas Advocate | CA Notice of Collection
Photo Galleries

Special tribute held for Coach Tom Martinez at San Dieguito Academy

The game day uniform for SDA baseball includes a memorial patch to honor Tom Martinez.  (Jon Clark)
Pastor Ryan Rosenbaum speaks at the tribute to coach Tom Martinez  (Jon Clark)
Sandi Martinez, Rose Muckley  (Jon Clark)
Members of the 2021 San Dieguito Academy baseball team at the tribute to coach Tom Martinez  (Jon Clark)
A tribute to coach Tom Martinez was held at the baseball field of San Dieguito Academy  (Jon Clark)
Lara and Paul Castor, John and Lynne Hostetler, Christina Ivy  (Jon Clark)
A new permanent banner on the SDA baseball field honors coach Tom Martinez.  (Jon Clark)
Adam Camacho (SDA Principal), Daniel Reitz (SDA baseball coach), Eddy Burrell (2019 SDA alumnus)  (Jon Clark)
Head coach Carlos Fletes speaks at the tribute to coach Tom Martinez  (Jon Clark)
SDA Athletic Director Scott Jordon, SDA Principal Adam Camacho, SDA Head Baseball Coach Carlos Fletes  (Jon Clark)
Family and friends gathered at San Dieguito Academy baseball field to remember coach Tom Martinez  (Jon Clark)
Marc Baker and coach Carlos Fletes unveil a new permanent banner on the baseball field that honors Tom Martinez.  (Jon Clark)
Head coach Carlos Fletes speaks at the tribute to coach Tom Martinez  (Jon Clark)
Robert Wade, Carlos Fletes, Ryan Rosenbaum  (Jon Clark)
Scott and Darci Horton, Alison Wade  (Jon Clark)
Robert Wade, Leslie Kulchin Saldana  (Jon Clark)
Family and friends gathered at San Dieguito Academy baseball field to remember coach Tom Martinez  (Jon Clark)
SDA baseball team show their new pre-game shirts that include a quote from coach Martinez, “See ball. Hit ball.”  (Jon Clark)
Robert Wade, Leslie Kulchin Saldana  (Jon Clark)
Mary Davy, Amy Bale  (Jon Clark)
Todd and Andrea Sleet, Lauren and Sandi Martinez, Denise Baker  (Jon Clark)
SDA baseball players come out in their game day uniforms that include a memorial patch to honor Tom Martinez.  (Jon Clark)
Members of the 2021 San Dieguito Academy baseball team at the tribute to coach Tom Martinez  (Jon Clark)
Members of the 2021 San Dieguito Academy baseball team at the tribute to coach Tom Martinez  (Jon Clark)
Marc Baker speaks at the tribute to coach Tom Martinez  (Jon Clark)
Todd and Andrea Sleet, Lauren and Sandi Martinez, Denise Baker  (Jon Clark)
Members of the 2021 San Dieguito Academy baseball team at the tribute to coach Tom Martinez  (Jon Clark)
Pastor Ryan Rosenbaum speaks at the tribute to coach Tom Martinez  (Jon Clark)
Family and friends gathered at San Dieguito Academy baseball field to remember coach Tom Martinez  (Jon Clark)
Paul Martinez, Emily and Joe Estrada  (Jon Clark)
A baseball community tribute for Coach Tom Martinez, a beloved baseball coach in Encinitas, was held April 17 at San Dieguito Academy’s baseball field.

Martinez, who passed away suddenly in February at age 61, had been a coach at San Dieguito Academy and Encinitas National Little League. The event celebrated Martinez’s “dedication to helping his players succeed on the diamond and in life.” In addition, Encinitas National Little League has started a Coach Tom Scholarship Fund at www.enll.org (noted on their Home Page) with “the objective of raising money to give kids an opportunity to play at ENLL and also benefit from the team sports experience.”

Photos by Jon Clark

