Special tribute held for Coach Tom Martinez at San Dieguito Academy

A baseball community tribute for Coach Tom Martinez, a beloved baseball coach in Encinitas, was held April 17 at San Dieguito Academy’s baseball field.

Martinez, who passed away suddenly in February at age 61, had been a coach at San Dieguito Academy and Encinitas National Little League. The event celebrated Martinez’s “dedication to helping his players succeed on the diamond and in life.” In addition, Encinitas National Little League has started a Coach Tom Scholarship Fund at www.enll.org (noted on their Home Page) with “the objective of raising money to give kids an opportunity to play at ENLL and also benefit from the team sports experience.”

Photos by Jon Clark