Photo Galleries

LCC Class of 2021

Angelina Russo, Bibiana Hudson, Elizabeth Ambrogio, Olivia Vigil  (Robert_McKenzie)
CM-LCC061121-19.JPG  (Robert_McKenzie)
Joshua Johnson, Lleyton Imparato, Sydney Mazzilli, Brooke Cardinale, Kaitlyn Farley, Kyle Stromberg  (Robert_McKenzie)
Manush Murali (delivered the 2nd Senior Address), Robert Zegras, Caroline Dunn, Joe Hurt  (Robert_McKenzie)
Nicolette Stein, American Sign Language Senior Braxton Bookhamer (signed the National Anthem), Rylie Aarnes, Richard Riedman  (Robert_McKenzie)
Bella Rohrbach, Kendall Epperson, Lauren Gray  (Robert_McKenzie)
Noah Zoldan, Aidan Ormond  (Robert_McKenzie)
Class of 2021 graduates  (Robert_McKenzie)
CM-LCC061121-10.JPG  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kaya Trifunovic, Natalie Baumbach, Morgan Zuccaro, Sophie Leishman  (Robert_McKenzie)
ASL Senor Alyssa Ruehle (signed the National Anthem), Julian Kong, ASL Senior Hayley Easterling (signed the National Anthem), ASL Senior Emily Easterling (signed the National Anthem), Lila Kendall  (Robert_McKenzie)
Emma Bond, Emily Wulfert, Callie Schaffer  (Robert_McKenzie)
Assistant Principal Bobby Caughey Ed.D, Principal Reno Medina, SDUHSD Associate Superintendent of Educational Services Bryan Marcus  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sydney Weaber, Claire Conner, Evelyn Sakai, Anjali Chaparala  (Robert_McKenzie)
Josh Hillerman, Gage Dondanville, James Tucker, Cole Riedy  (Robert_McKenzie)
Hannah Johnson, Ellie Gerwig, Milana Calabria, Rebekah Perkins  (Robert_McKenzie)
Grant Lumkong, Matt Lombardi, Landon Green  (Robert_McKenzie)
Taylor Putnam, Savanna House, Hailey Colson  (Robert_McKenzie)
National Anthem Vocalist Emma Welch, Jack Gerraughty  (Robert_McKenzie)
La Costa Canyon High School students and their families celebrated graduation and their many accomplishments at a ceremony held June 11 at LCC.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

