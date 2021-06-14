LCC Class of 2021
Angelina Russo, Bibiana Hudson, Elizabeth Ambrogio, Olivia Vigil (Robert_McKenzie)
CM-LCC061121-19.JPG (Robert_McKenzie)
Joshua Johnson, Lleyton Imparato, Sydney Mazzilli, Brooke Cardinale, Kaitlyn Farley, Kyle Stromberg (Robert_McKenzie)
Manush Murali (delivered the 2nd Senior Address), Robert Zegras, Caroline Dunn, Joe Hurt (Robert_McKenzie)
Nicolette Stein, American Sign Language Senior Braxton Bookhamer (signed the National Anthem), Rylie Aarnes, Richard Riedman (Robert_McKenzie)
Bella Rohrbach, Kendall Epperson, Lauren Gray (Robert_McKenzie)
Noah Zoldan, Aidan Ormond (Robert_McKenzie)
Class of 2021 graduates (Robert_McKenzie)
CM-LCC061121-10.JPG (Robert_McKenzie)
Kaya Trifunovic, Natalie Baumbach, Morgan Zuccaro, Sophie Leishman (Robert_McKenzie)
ASL Senor Alyssa Ruehle (signed the National Anthem), Julian Kong, ASL Senior Hayley Easterling (signed the National Anthem), ASL Senior Emily Easterling (signed the National Anthem), Lila Kendall (Robert_McKenzie)
Emma Bond, Emily Wulfert, Callie Schaffer (Robert_McKenzie)
Assistant Principal Bobby Caughey Ed.D, Principal Reno Medina, SDUHSD Associate Superintendent of Educational Services Bryan Marcus (Robert_McKenzie)
Sydney Weaber, Claire Conner, Evelyn Sakai, Anjali Chaparala (Robert_McKenzie)
Josh Hillerman, Gage Dondanville, James Tucker, Cole Riedy (Robert_McKenzie)
Hannah Johnson, Ellie Gerwig, Milana Calabria, Rebekah Perkins (Robert_McKenzie)
Grant Lumkong, Matt Lombardi, Landon Green (Robert_McKenzie)
Taylor Putnam, Savanna House, Hailey Colson (Robert_McKenzie)
National Anthem Vocalist Emma Welch, Jack Gerraughty (Robert_McKenzie)
La Costa Canyon High School students and their families celebrated graduation and their many accomplishments at a ceremony held June 11 at LCC.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
