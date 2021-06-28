Copyright © 2021, Encinitas Advocate | CA Notice of Collection
Off-Track Gallery hosts artists’ reception and awards ceremony

First place Oil 'Early Flight', artist Gloria Chadwick
First place Photography/Digital 'South Seawall', photographer Terry Smith
Best of Show artist Sue DeWulf, with 'Cruising to Save the Ocean'
Kathy Carroll, artist Trish Vernazza, John Vernazza, Peyton Carroll
Cole, artist Sarah Miller with her art 'Mandala' (enamel on copper), Kaylynne
Whitney Moore and Lisa Kriedeman admire jewelry by Laura Stern
Kory Ward, Terry Coleman, artist Nancy-Jo Klephaak
Cheryl Ehlers introduced the winners
First place Acrylic/Watercolor Ka la hiki ola_Aloha, artist Cheryl Ehlers
Juror Abbey Chamberlain, Jeffrey R. Brosbe scholarship winner Tracey Houser, model Lexi McStravick, Juror Paul Richter
Mixed Medium first place artist Victoria Marquez, with 'SC7 #27'
The Off-Track Gallery in Encinitas held an artists’ reception and awards ceremony June 19. In addition to celebrating hand-crafted artworks by members of the San Dieguito Art Guild, the event featured an awards ceremony for the winners in the currently running Summer Small Image Show.

A cash scholarship award for a promising photography student was presented in memory of Jeffrey R. Brosbe, an SDAG board member who passed away from cancer in April. Selections were reviewed, and student Tracey Houser from San Dieguito Academy was awarded the scholarship by SDAG President Patricia Watkins.

The Off Track Gallery is located at 937 S. Coast Highway 101, Suite C103, Encinitas. Visit sandieguitoartguild.com for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

