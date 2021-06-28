Off-Track Gallery hosts artists’ reception and awards ceremony

The Off-Track Gallery in Encinitas held an artists’ reception and awards ceremony June 19. In addition to celebrating hand-crafted artworks by members of the San Dieguito Art Guild, the event featured an awards ceremony for the winners in the currently running Summer Small Image Show.

A cash scholarship award for a promising photography student was presented in memory of Jeffrey R. Brosbe, an SDAG board member who passed away from cancer in April. Selections were reviewed, and student Tracey Houser from San Dieguito Academy was awarded the scholarship by SDAG President Patricia Watkins.

The Off Track Gallery is located at 937 S. Coast Highway 101, Suite C103, Encinitas. Visit sandieguitoartguild.com for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie