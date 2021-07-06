Village Park neighborhood celebrates 4th of July
1/11
Audrey and Eric Osicki, with Duke (Robert_McKenzie)
2/11
Neighborhood children line up for the parade (Robert_McKenzie)
3/11
Warren Panico, Jennifer (holding Bernice) and Grant Vahalla, with Ben and Timmy, Mary Vahalla (Robert_McKenzie)
4/11
The Bogart family and friends (Robert_McKenzie)
5/11
The Murfin and Hurd families (Robert_McKenzie)
6/11
Ryann and Michael Cacciotti, with Joseph and Amelia (Robert_McKenzie)
7/11
Brian North, Connor, and event co-organizer Cara North, event co-organizer Courtney Leach holding Annie, Craig Leach, with Gracie (Robert_McKenzie)
8/11
Abby and Clem Brown, with Claire and Maddie (Robert_McKenzie)
9/11
Carolyn and John Hyde, with Emily (Robert_McKenzie)
10/11
Friends on their bikes (Robert_McKenzie)
11/11
Brad and Jessie Phillips, with Vayda (Robert_McKenzie)
The Village Park neighborhood in Encinitas celebrated the 4th of July this year with a stroller parade, picnic and pool party. Families were invited to dress up their strollers, wagons, scooters and bikes in red, white, and blue for the parade.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.