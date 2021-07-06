Advertisement
Village Park neighborhood celebrates 4th of July

Audrey and Eric Osicki, with Duke  (Robert_McKenzie)
Neighborhood children line up for the parade  (Robert_McKenzie)
Warren Panico, Jennifer (holding Bernice) and Grant Vahalla, with Ben and Timmy, Mary Vahalla  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Bogart family and friends  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Murfin and Hurd families  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ryann and Michael Cacciotti, with Joseph and Amelia  (Robert_McKenzie)
Brian North, Connor, and event co-organizer Cara North, event co-organizer Courtney Leach holding Annie, Craig Leach, with Gracie  (Robert_McKenzie)
Abby and Clem Brown, with Claire and Maddie  (Robert_McKenzie)
Carolyn and John Hyde, with Emily  (Robert_McKenzie)
Friends on their bikes  (Robert_McKenzie)
Brad and Jessie Phillips, with Vayda  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Village Park neighborhood in Encinitas celebrated the 4th of July this year with a stroller parade, picnic and pool party. Families were invited to dress up their strollers, wagons, scooters and bikes in red, white, and blue for the parade.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

