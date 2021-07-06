Willowcreek-Bridgewater residents enjoy a festive 4th of July
1/16
Kate Miles, Jennie Chonka, Olivia, Ellie, and Vivian (Robert_McKenzie)
2/16
Todd and Becca Reed, with Miles and Oliver (Robert_McKenzie)
3/16
Ali and Gelareh Shafiee, with Ryan and Nick (Robert_McKenzie)
4/16
Angela and Steve OBrien, with Hudson and Jack (Robert_McKenzie)
5/16
The Encinitas Fire Dept lead the parade (Robert_McKenzie)
6/16
Scott and Liz Brigante, with Orion and Luna (Robert_McKenzie)
7/16
The Campbell and Cronje families (Robert_McKenzie)
8/16
Chris and Tara Frederick, with Bronson and Bennett (Robert_McKenzie)
9/16
The Encinitas fire fighters were a popular target (Robert_McKenzie)
10/16
The Morris, Liebman, and Frost families (Robert_McKenzie)
11/16
Water balloon fighters (Robert_McKenzie)
12/16
Winston and Cindy Guest, with Alec (Robert_McKenzie)
13/16
Event organizer Alison Lowery and family (Robert_McKenzie)
14/16
Anna Cardinell, with Colin and Brady (Robert_McKenzie)
15/16
Matt Cowling, Tyson Lowery (in costume), Alison Cowling, with Emily (Robert_McKenzie)
16/16
The Vena family (Robert_McKenzie)
Willowcreek-Bridgewater residents were happy to once again be able to hold a popular annual tradition by celebrating July 4th with a creative parade, featuring decorated bikes and scooters, a fun-filled “water fight” and delicious food.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.