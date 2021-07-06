Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Willowcreek-Bridgewater residents enjoy a festive 4th of July

Kate Miles, Jennie Chonka, Olivia, Ellie, and Vivian
1/16
Kate Miles, Jennie Chonka, Olivia, Ellie, and Vivian  (Robert_McKenzie)
Todd and Becca Reed, with Miles and Oliver
2/16
Todd and Becca Reed, with Miles and Oliver  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ali and Gelareh Shafiee, with Ryan and Nick
3/16
Ali and Gelareh Shafiee, with Ryan and Nick  (Robert_McKenzie)
Angela and Steve OBrien, with Hudson and Jack
4/16
Angela and Steve OBrien, with Hudson and Jack  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Encinitas Fire Dept lead the parade
5/16
The Encinitas Fire Dept lead the parade  (Robert_McKenzie)
Scott and Liz Brigante, with Orion and Luna
6/16
Scott and Liz Brigante, with Orion and Luna  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Campbell and Cronje families
7/16
The Campbell and Cronje families  (Robert_McKenzie)
Chris and Tara Frederick, with Bronson and Bennett
8/16
Chris and Tara Frederick, with Bronson and Bennett  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Encinitas fire fighters were a popular target
9/16
The Encinitas fire fighters were a popular target  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Morris, Liebman, and Frost families
10/16
The Morris, Liebman, and Frost families  (Robert_McKenzie)
Water balloon fighters
11/16
Water balloon fighters  (Robert_McKenzie)
Winston and Cindy Guest, with Alec
12/16
Winston and Cindy Guest, with Alec  (Robert_McKenzie)
Event organizer Alison Lowery and family
13/16
Event organizer Alison Lowery and family  (Robert_McKenzie)
Anna Cardinell, with Colin and Brady
14/16
Anna Cardinell, with Colin and Brady  (Robert_McKenzie)
Matt Cowling, Tyson Lowery (in costume), Alison Cowling, with Emily
15/16
Matt Cowling, Tyson Lowery (in costume), Alison Cowling, with Emily  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Vena family
16/16
The Vena family  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

Willowcreek-Bridgewater residents were happy to once again be able to hold a popular annual tradition by celebrating July 4th with a creative parade, featuring decorated bikes and scooters, a fun-filled “water fight” and delicious food.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement