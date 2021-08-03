Advertisement
Art Night Encinitas celebrates visual art scene

Christine Miller, Artist John Linthurst (www.studiovistadelmar.com)
Artist John Linthurst (www.studiovistadelmar.com)
The Devine Guitar School performed (www.guitar-lessons-encinitas.com)
Amy and Joel Saydoff
The Element band members Eli Anderson, Julian Boyer, Dylan Herrera (www.TheElements.band)
Artist Deborrah Henry, Glass and Metal (www.DeborrahHenryGlassArt.com)
Brenda Mandel
Moha and dad Kamlesh Mungekar
Encinitas Art Commissioner Kathleen Lees, Assistant Arts Administrator Collette Murphy, Chair of Commission for the Arts Irene Abraham
Dennis and Barbara Blue, Bernie Oergel, Doreen Robinson, Sterling and Joyce King
Another popular Art Night Encinitas was held July 31. Attendees had the opportunity to enjoy the city’s diverse visual art scene at participating locations, in addition to live music and refreshments at several spots.

The bi-monthly art open house benefits artists through the sale of their art and provides the public an opportunity to interact with artists and learn about the creative process.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

