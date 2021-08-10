Encinitas4Equality holds summer ‘FUNdraiser’

Encinitas4Equality, a grassroots organization aiming to work in allyship with the BIPOC community in North County, held its summer “FUNdraiser” Aug. 9 at Viewpoint Brewing in Del Mar. The event celebrated the accomplishments of the organization to-date, as well as raised funds to support further access to education, promote equity in business and housing, and create a safe and welcoming community for all. The event featured great food, live music and carnival- style games. Visit encinitas4equality.org for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie