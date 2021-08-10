Encinitas4Equality holds summer ‘FUNdraiser’
1/15
Multicultural Collective Store Manager/Business Panel member LaTonya Powell, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear and Jeremy Blakespear (Robert_McKenzie)
2/15
Multicultural Collective Store Manager/Business Panel member LaTonya Powell, Danton Cunningham, Bryttney Salvant, Grace Ramirez, Karanne Stark (Robert_McKenzie)
3/15
Chloe Walecki, Kurt Walecki, Julia McGillicuddy, Kelly Walecki, Clark Walecki (Robert_McKenzie)
4/15
Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear and Jeremy Blakespear (Robert_McKenzie)
5/15
Neil and Kathy Minton, Kally and Pete Dhillon (Robert_McKenzie)
6/15
Drew Rudman, Dean and Andrea Williams (Robert_McKenzie)
7/15
Marty Hayek, Samantha Goldenhersh (Robert_McKenzie)
8/15
Encinitas4Equality Co-Founders Felicia Rawlins (Director of Scholarship & Mentorship), Mali Woods (President), Jody White (VP) (Robert_McKenzie)
9/15
Encinitas4Equality Co-Founders Felicia Rawlins (Director of Scholarship & Mentorship), Mali Woods (President), Jody White (VP) (Robert_McKenzie)
10/15
Cathy Cassanelli, Daniela Cassanelli, Co-Founder/President Encinitas4Equality (E4E) Mali Woods, Paul Wilson, E4E Mentor Angela Minardi (Robert_McKenzie)
11/15
Kristi Stout, Karen Langston, E4E Event Lead Taylor Langston (Robert_McKenzie)
12/15
Kim McKee, Addie Kim, Jenna Campbell, Meghan Balsamo (Robert_McKenzie)
13/15
Matt Alavi and Danielle Arbuckle representing Active Med Integrative Health Center (Robert_McKenzie)
14/15
Aaron Studer, Emily Berliant (Robert_McKenzie)
15/15
Wade Pulido, Ganesh and Kathleen Paranthaman with Kaaviyan, Julie Hinze (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas4Equality, a grassroots organization aiming to work in allyship with the BIPOC community in North County, held its summer “FUNdraiser” Aug. 9 at Viewpoint Brewing in Del Mar. The event celebrated the accomplishments of the organization to-date, as well as raised funds to support further access to education, promote equity in business and housing, and create a safe and welcoming community for all. The event featured great food, live music and carnival- style games. Visit encinitas4equality.org for more information.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
