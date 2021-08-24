A special event, “Celebrating Santi”, was held Aug. 8 to celebrate the life of Santiago (”Santi”) Caldwell Arellano Osorio, who lost his fight with brain cancer on April 27. Santi was a freshman at Oak Crest Middle School last fall when he was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer in November 2020.

The celebration included a paddle out between Moonlight State Beach and D Street, as well as a baseball game at Encinitas Community Park. The pickup game was organized by Santi’s Encinitas Little League baseball coach in his honor. For more, see story at right on page 25.

Photos by Jon Clark

