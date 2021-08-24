Advertisement
‘Celebrating Santi’

Teddy Upshaw, Ashlee Stock, Oly Norris, Mario Martinez, Emilio Norris, Sela Norris, Lucia Norris
1/23
Teddy Upshaw, Ashlee Stock, Oly Norris, Mario Martinez, Emilio Norris, Sela Norris, Lucia Norris  (Jon Clark)
Cindy Blow, Christine Martin
2/23
Cindy Blow, Christine Martin  (Jon Clark)
June, Lucy, and Bodhi Trevellyan
3/23
June, Lucy, and Bodhi Trevellyan  (Jon Clark)
Adam and Ryder Corti
4/23
Adam and Ryder Corti  (Jon Clark)
Grant and Maddox Manning
5/23
Grant and Maddox Manning  (Jon Clark)
Adam and Ryder Corti
6/23
Adam and Ryder Corti  (Jon Clark)
Samantha Adams and Dan Caldwell
7/23
Samantha Adams and Dan Caldwell  (Jon Clark)
Fisher Stock, Fletcher Stock, Jeff Stock, Oly Norris
8/23
Fisher Stock, Fletcher Stock, Jeff Stock, Oly Norris  (Jon Clark)
The Caldwell family: Mariel, Xander, and Cody
9/23
The Caldwell family: Mariel, Xander, and Cody  (Jon Clark)
Lucia Norris, Sela Norris, Emilio Norris, Ashlee Stock, Teddy Upshaw
10/23
Lucia Norris, Sela Norris, Emilio Norris, Ashlee Stock, Teddy Upshaw  (Jon Clark)
George Stewart
11/23
George Stewart  (Jon Clark)
Fisher Stock, Fletcher Stock, Jeff Stock, Emilio Norris, Oly Norris
12/23
Fisher Stock, Fletcher Stock, Jeff Stock, Emilio Norris, Oly Norris  (Jon Clark)
Stephen Scavulli, Tommy Gallagher, Brad Elsey, Trevor Elliott
13/23
Stephen Scavulli, Tommy Gallagher, Brad Elsey, Trevor Elliott  (Jon Clark)
Curren Haberfield, coach Ted Haberfield, Ryder Haberfield, Coby Herman, Van Haberfield, Micah Krzanak
14/23
Curren Haberfield, coach Ted Haberfield, Ryder Haberfield, Coby Herman, Van Haberfield, Micah Krzanak  (Jon Clark)
Richard Montemarano, Mary O'Leary, Dan Caldwell, Donna Yovan, Elaine Montemarano
15/23
Richard Montemarano, Mary O’Leary, Dan Caldwell, Donna Yovan, Elaine Montemarano  (Jon Clark)
June, Scott, Bodhi, and Lucy Trevellyan
16/23
June, Scott, Bodhi, and Lucy Trevellyan  (Jon Clark)
Marta Karwowska
17/23
Marta Karwowska  (Jon Clark)
Adam and Ryder Corti
18/23
Adam and Ryder Corti  (Jon Clark)
Marta Karwowska
19/23
Marta Karwowska  (Jon Clark)
Safe Lechusza, Kai Richards, Camille Richards
20/23
Safe Lechusza, Kai Richards, Camille Richards  (Jon Clark)
The Caldwell family: Mariel, Xander, and Cody
21/23
The Caldwell family: Mariel, Xander, and Cody  (Jon Clark)
Laura Plaks, Karen Hartz
22/23
Laura Plaks, Karen Hartz  (Jon Clark)
Brad Elsey, Cody Caldwell
23/23
Brad Elsey, Cody Caldwell  (Jon Clark)
A special event, “Celebrating Santi”, was held Aug. 8 to celebrate the life of Santiago (”Santi”) Caldwell Arellano Osorio, who lost his fight with brain cancer on April 27. Santi was a freshman at Oak Crest Middle School last fall when he was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer in November 2020.

The celebration included a paddle out between Moonlight State Beach and D Street, as well as a baseball game at Encinitas Community Park. The pickup game was organized by Santi’s Encinitas Little League baseball coach in his honor. For more, see story at right on page 25.

Photos by Jon Clark

