Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer
Bridget Dobiesz with Nala, Ginger Dobiesz with Mogwai, Catherine Dobiesz (Robert_McKenzie)
Whitney Robinson, Reed and ‘Tazzy’ (Robert_McKenzie)
Rancho Coastal Humane Society Animal Care Lead Andrew Ontiveros, Animal Care Adoption Director Ashley Llapitan, volunteer Kate Bolander, volunteer Patrick Vincent, Animal Care Team Keegan Bosch (Robert_McKenzie)
The cutest dog contest is always popular (Robert_McKenzie)
Ty Hedges with Devan, Lanna, and Zelda (Robert_McKenzie)
Cardiff 101 Executive Director Alison Wielechowski, board President Joy Sheppard, board member Sean Feeney, Communications Director Nina Cooper (Robert_McKenzie)
Ellen Ludwig with Evan and Martina, Lucas and River (Robert_McKenzie)
Ann Dinh with Archie, Randall Basso with Remi (Robert_McKenzie)
Jan Savage with Mariachi Ruffito Bandito (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Parks & Rec Special Programs Supervisor Nick Buck,Youth Commissioners Chiara and Gabby (Robert_McKenzie)
Charlene Ranger with Kismet (Robert_McKenzie)
Trying out the agility course (Robert_McKenzie)
Linda Cofffman with Layla and Izzy (Robert_McKenzie)
Bitsy and Skittle (Robert_McKenzie)
Rabbi George Wielechowski blesses Li Vaughns Zoe (Robert_McKenzie)
The Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer returned Aug. 8. Presented by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the City of Encinitas, the event was held at Encinitas Community Park and included numerous pet-related vendors and a maker’s market, rescue groups and pet adoption agencies hosted by Rancho Coastal Humane Society, plus an agility course by Kamp Kanine. The event also featured dog contests, live music, food trucks, opportunity drawings, and a Libation Lounge.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
