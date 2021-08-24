The Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer returned Aug. 8. Presented by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the City of Encinitas, the event was held at Encinitas Community Park and included numerous pet-related vendors and a maker’s market, rescue groups and pet adoption agencies hosted by Rancho Coastal Humane Society, plus an agility course by Kamp Kanine. The event also featured dog contests, live music, food trucks, opportunity drawings, and a Libation Lounge.

Photos by Robert McKenzie