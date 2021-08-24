Advertisement
Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer

Bridget Dobiesz with Nala, Ginger Dobiesz with Mogwai, Catherine Dobiesz
Whitney Robinson, Reed and 'Tazzy'
Rancho Coastal Humane Society Animal Care Lead Andrew Ontiveros, Animal Care Adoption Director Ashley Llapitan, volunteer Kate Bolander, volunteer Patrick Vincent, Animal Care Team Keegan Bosch
The cutest dog contest is always popular
Ty Hedges with Devan, Lanna, and Zelda
Cardiff 101 Executive Director Alison Wielechowski, board President Joy Sheppard, board member Sean Feeney, Communications Director Nina Cooper
Ellen Ludwig with Evan and Martina, Lucas and River
Ann Dinh with Archie, Randall Basso with Remi
Jan Savage with Mariachi Ruffito Bandito
Encinitas Parks & Rec Special Programs Supervisor Nick Buck,Youth Commissioners Chiara and Gabby
Charlene Ranger with Kismet
Trying out the agility course
Linda Cofffman with Layla and Izzy
Bitsy and Skittle
Rabbi George Wielechowski blesses Li Vaughns Zoe
The Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer returned Aug. 8. Presented by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the City of Encinitas, the event was held at Encinitas Community Park and included numerous pet-related vendors and a maker’s market, rescue groups and pet adoption agencies hosted by Rancho Coastal Humane Society, plus an agility course by Kamp Kanine. The event also featured dog contests, live music, food trucks, opportunity drawings, and a Libation Lounge.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

