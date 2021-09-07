Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

32nd Annual Taste of Encinitas

Kristi Hagemen from Blue Ribbon, Alison Wielechowski of Cardiff 101, Megan Yang, Colin McLane
1/14
Kristi Hagemen from Blue Ribbon, Alison Wielechowski of Cardiff 101, Megan Yang, Colin McLane  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ave Lilie, Noelle Smiley, Zach Lilie, Melissa McCool, Daniel Lilie
2/14
Ave Lilie, Noelle Smiley, Zach Lilie, Melissa McCool, Daniel Lilie  (Robert_McKenzie)
Rachel Tavana, Steven Groccia from Trattoria I Trulli, Alice Lumetta, Megan Klehr
3/14
Rachel Tavana, Steven Groccia from Trattoria I Trulli, Alice Lumetta, Megan Klehr  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ryan and Meredith Szot, Valerie Angelone, Chris Saylor
4/14
Ryan and Meredith Szot, Valerie Angelone, Chris Saylor  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kyle Kinnare, Kaela Kinnare, Carolyn Kinnare
5/14
Kyle Kinnare, Kaela Kinnare, Carolyn Kinnare  (Robert_McKenzie)
Mahsa Vahidi and Farnaz Mearayin with Vida and Cyrus
6/14
Mahsa Vahidi and Farnaz Mearayin with Vida and Cyrus  (Robert_McKenzie)
Lotus Cafe is always a popular stop
7/14
Lotus Cafe is always a popular stop  (Robert_McKenzie)
Chiraq Bhatia, Andie Zeman, June Crawford, Clinton Crawford
8/14
Chiraq Bhatia, Andie Zeman, June Crawford, Clinton Crawford  (Robert_McKenzie)
Marvin and Brianne Thomas, Melissa and Jonas Johnson
9/14
Marvin and Brianne Thomas, Melissa and Jonas Johnson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Joanna Gerolaga was one of many musicians performing at music stops
10/14
Joanna Gerolaga was one of many musicians performing at music stops  (Robert_McKenzie)
Dan and Shirley Dalager, Doug and Karen Long
11/14
Dan and Shirley Dalager, Doug and Karen Long  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sonja Holtman, Carolyn Cope, Stephanie Carslake, Linda OKeefe
12/14
Sonja Holtman, Carolyn Cope, Stephanie Carslake, Linda OKeefe  (Robert_McKenzie)
Elissa Schwarz, Brian Felten, Matt Delvecchio from Duck Foot Brewing Company, Rachel Mann
13/14
Elissa Schwarz, Brian Felten, Matt Delvecchio from Duck Foot Brewing Company, Rachel Mann  (Robert_McKenzie)
The streets were filled with tasters
14/14
The streets were filled with tasters  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association held the 32nd Annual Taste of Encinitas, presented by Compass, on Aug. 31 along Coast Highway 101 in downtown Encinitas. At the event participants had the opportunity to enjoy tastes from a number of local restaurants, sample wine and beer at Sip Stops, and listen to live music at several venues. Visit encinitas101.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement