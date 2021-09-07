The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association held the 32nd Annual Taste of Encinitas, presented by Compass, on Aug. 31 along Coast Highway 101 in downtown Encinitas. At the event participants had the opportunity to enjoy tastes from a number of local restaurants, sample wine and beer at Sip Stops, and listen to live music at several venues. Visit encinitas101.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie