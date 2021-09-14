Advertisement
25th annual Encinitas Lions Blind Surfing Event

Every surfer had a team
Surf volunteers
Surfing causes smiles
All particpants had a chance to experience the ocean
Sharing a laugh
Brandon, Brayden, Audrey, Urban Surf 4Kids Executive Director Roxanne Avant, Program Manager Amy Lin, Brian Gonzalez
Henry, Anish, Dane, Alp, Tom, Gabi Mansfield
Team Landon heads for the waves
Encinitas Lion Tracey Mullen, event co-hair Robert Magini, Paul Dwork, Bill Crawford
Surf volunteers
Landon catches a wave
The 25th annual Encinitas Lions Blind Surfing Event for the sight impaired took place Sept. 12 at South Ponto State Beach in Carlsbad. At the event, Urban Surf 4Kids, with the support of local surfers, instructed and assisted the blind and sight-impaired participants in the water and challenged them to balance atop surfboards.

The Encinitas Lions Club also served breakfast and a BBQ lunch, sponsored by McDonald’s, VG’s Donuts, Tip Top Market and Hansen’s Surf Shop.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

