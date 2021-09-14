The 25th annual Encinitas Lions Blind Surfing Event for the sight impaired took place Sept. 12 at South Ponto State Beach in Carlsbad. At the event, Urban Surf 4Kids, with the support of local surfers, instructed and assisted the blind and sight-impaired participants in the water and challenged them to balance atop surfboards.

The Encinitas Lions Club also served breakfast and a BBQ lunch, sponsored by McDonald’s, VG’s Donuts, Tip Top Market and Hansen’s Surf Shop.

Photos by Robert McKenzie