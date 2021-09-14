25th annual Encinitas Lions Blind Surfing Event
1/11
Every surfer had a team (Robert_McKenzie)
2/11
Surf volunteers (Robert_McKenzie)
3/11
Surfing causes smiles (Robert_McKenzie)
4/11
All particpants had a chance to experience the ocean (Robert_McKenzie)
5/11
Sharing a laugh (Robert_McKenzie)
6/11
Brandon, Brayden, Audrey, Urban Surf 4Kids Executive Director Roxanne Avant, Program Manager Amy Lin, Brian Gonzalez (Robert_McKenzie)
7/11
Henry, Anish, Dane, Alp, Tom, Gabi Mansfield (Robert_McKenzie)
8/11
Team Landon heads for the waves (Robert_McKenzie)
9/11
Encinitas Lion Tracey Mullen, event co-hair Robert Magini, Paul Dwork, Bill Crawford (Robert_McKenzie)
10/11
Surf volunteers (Robert_McKenzie)
11/11
Landon catches a wave (Robert_McKenzie)
The 25th annual Encinitas Lions Blind Surfing Event for the sight impaired took place Sept. 12 at South Ponto State Beach in Carlsbad. At the event, Urban Surf 4Kids, with the support of local surfers, instructed and assisted the blind and sight-impaired participants in the water and challenged them to balance atop surfboards.
The Encinitas Lions Club also served breakfast and a BBQ lunch, sponsored by McDonald’s, VG’s Donuts, Tip Top Market and Hansen’s Surf Shop.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.