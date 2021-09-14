Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

‘The Garden Party’ benefits San Diego Botanic Garden

Ben and Kathleen Coughlan, Caroline and Scott Matthews, Kacie and Nico Vinel
1/13
Ben and Kathleen Coughlan, Caroline and Scott Matthews, Kacie and Nico Vinel  (Robert_McKenzie)
Carlos Runng, David Del Bourgo, Beth Moss, Raffi Del Bourgo, Judy Del Bourgo
2/13
Carlos Runng, David Del Bourgo, Beth Moss, Raffi Del Bourgo, Judy Del Bourgo  (Robert_McKenzie)
Lauren Burns, Cristina Bontempo, Maria Hatem
3/13
Lauren Burns, Cristina Bontempo, Maria Hatem  (Robert_McKenzie)
Neil and Clarice Hokanson
4/13
Neil and Clarice Hokanson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Maria Meyer, David Meyer and Lizbeth Ecke
5/13
Maria Meyer, David Meyer and Lizbeth Ecke  (Robert_McKenzie)
Guests
6/13
Guests  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ian Thompson, Lani Bray, Encinitas Deputy Mayor Tony Kranz
7/13
Ian Thompson, Lani Bray, Encinitas Deputy Mayor Tony Kranz  (Robert_McKenzie)
Susan Ogle, Paul Edwards
8/13
Susan Ogle, Paul Edwards  (Robert_McKenzie)
Susan Kelly, SDBG Deputy CEO Brandi Eide, Susie Schwartz, Cheryl Rehome, SDBG President & CEO Dr. Ari Novy, Maryl Petreccia
9/13
Susan Kelly, SDBG Deputy CEO Brandi Eide, Susie Schwartz, Cheryl Rehome, SDBG President & CEO Dr. Ari Novy, Maryl Petreccia  (Robert_McKenzie)
Emily Coriale, Kathleen Thuner, Grower Sponsors Chana and Frank Mannen (Board Director)
10/13
Emily Coriale, Kathleen Thuner, Grower Sponsors Chana and Frank Mannen (Board Director)  (Robert_McKenzie)
Board Secretary/Grower Sponsor Dr. Vann Parker, Cultivator Sponsors Carol and Martin Dickinson (Board Vice Chair)
11/13
Board Secretary/Grower Sponsor Dr. Vann Parker, Cultivator Sponsors Carol and Martin Dickinson (Board Vice Chair)  (Robert_McKenzie)
Carmen Hall, Andra Moran, Grower Sponsor Mo Ecke, Julie and Jim Ruecker (Board Director)
12/13
Carmen Hall, Andra Moran, Grower Sponsor Mo Ecke, Julie and Jim Ruecker (Board Director)  (Robert_McKenzie)
Joseph Dambrauskas, Anne Benkendorf
13/13
Joseph Dambrauskas, Anne Benkendorf  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

San Diego Botanic Garden supporters gathered Sept. 11 at “The Garden Party”. The benefit event featured an evening of botanical beauty, entertainment, great food and beverages. Funds raised at the event help the San Diego Botanic Garden plant seeds for its “future growth in science, conservation, and education.” Visit www.sdbgarden.org for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement