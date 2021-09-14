‘The Garden Party’ benefits San Diego Botanic Garden
1/13
Ben and Kathleen Coughlan, Caroline and Scott Matthews, Kacie and Nico Vinel (Robert_McKenzie)
2/13
Carlos Runng, David Del Bourgo, Beth Moss, Raffi Del Bourgo, Judy Del Bourgo (Robert_McKenzie)
3/13
Lauren Burns, Cristina Bontempo, Maria Hatem (Robert_McKenzie)
4/13
Neil and Clarice Hokanson (Robert_McKenzie)
5/13
Maria Meyer, David Meyer and Lizbeth Ecke (Robert_McKenzie)
6/13
Guests (Robert_McKenzie)
7/13
Ian Thompson, Lani Bray, Encinitas Deputy Mayor Tony Kranz (Robert_McKenzie)
8/13
Susan Ogle, Paul Edwards (Robert_McKenzie)
9/13
Susan Kelly, SDBG Deputy CEO Brandi Eide, Susie Schwartz, Cheryl Rehome, SDBG President & CEO Dr. Ari Novy, Maryl Petreccia (Robert_McKenzie)
10/13
Emily Coriale, Kathleen Thuner, Grower Sponsors Chana and Frank Mannen (Board Director) (Robert_McKenzie)
11/13
Board Secretary/Grower Sponsor Dr. Vann Parker, Cultivator Sponsors Carol and Martin Dickinson (Board Vice Chair) (Robert_McKenzie)
12/13
Carmen Hall, Andra Moran, Grower Sponsor Mo Ecke, Julie and Jim Ruecker (Board Director) (Robert_McKenzie)
13/13
Joseph Dambrauskas, Anne Benkendorf (Robert_McKenzie)
San Diego Botanic Garden supporters gathered Sept. 11 at “The Garden Party”. The benefit event featured an evening of botanical beauty, entertainment, great food and beverages. Funds raised at the event help the San Diego Botanic Garden plant seeds for its “future growth in science, conservation, and education.” Visit www.sdbgarden.org for more information.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
