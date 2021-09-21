Advertisement
Renate Engert, Jim Engert, Anne Engert, Encinitas Rotray President/Festival Director Sherry Yardley, Ron Engert, John Osborne, Norm Nyberg, Carla Stoner  (Robert_McKenzie)
John and Lynn OHalloran, Valentine Songeur, Pat Phelan  (Robert_McKenzie)
Marissa Talarico, Lauren Davison, Taylor McConville, Jennifer Lasky, Lauren Garvey  (Robert_McKenzie)
Festival co-chairs Susie and Merv Miller, Danny and Norma Salzhandler  (Robert_McKenzie)
Matthew Harms of Premier Sponsor Ting Internet, Katy Mullis, Olivier Pasco and Sommelier Sponsor Ingrid Pasco  (Robert_McKenzie)
Cindy and Doug Jones  (Robert_McKenzie)
Lilia and Ivan Vergara, Susan and Michael Curran  (Robert_McKenzie)
Brenda Janssen, Hollie Chamberlin (founder/owner www.CarlsbadCookieCompany.com)  (Robert_McKenzie)
Christy Lang and Marin Durrenberger of GOODONYA Wine Club, Kris Powell  (Robert_McKenzie)
Diane and Neal Openshaw, Patrick and Amber Rogers  (Robert_McKenzie)
Doug Jones, Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath  (Robert_McKenzie)
Todd and Laura Van Cleave, Nora Graff and 2021 Honoree Kent Graff, Candice and Afick Sharar  (Robert_McKenzie)
Mike and Marie Joye, Daniel and Brenda Tautges  (Robert_McKenzie)
The 18th Annual Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival took place Sept. 18 at Encinitas Ranch Golf Course. Attendees had the opportunity to sample fine wines and other beverages, and enjoy delicious dishes and desserts from local restaurants and caterers. Proceeds from the event benefit community charities. Visit encinitasrotary.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

