Coastal Roots Farm held its 9th Annual Sukkot Harvest Festival Sept. 19. The family-friendly festival is inspired by the Jewish tradition of gathering community outdoors to celebrate the end of an abundant summer harvest and welcome in the fall season.

The Sukkot holiday is an ancient Jewish harvest festival reflecting themes of hospitality and the welcoming of strangers; like all of the farm’s events, the festival will welcome people of all backgrounds. Festivities included farm tours, Kid Zone, hand-crafted goods made by local Jewish artists, live entertainment, great food and more.

Photos by Robert McKenzie