Sukkot Harvest Festival

Rose, Ayva, and Veidachanel enjoyed to the crafts
Craig Parks entertained the crowd (www.ParentingHarmony.com)
Shaked, Arbel, Ofri Levenbroun
Coastal Roots Farms President and CEO Javier Guerrero
Picnicking is popular at Coastal Roots Farm
Eran and Liz Vaisben, with Ella and Liat
Ashlee and Chris Law with Kai
Maayan Baron with Arielle, Shir Baron
Heather and Terry Ranger with Skya
Getting a share button
Alyssa and Paul Boynton, with Bodhi and Isla
Liya, Emily, Avivit Hadar, Alona Baskin, Ramy Ganach
The Ansonoff and Evans families
Leah and Adi
Coastal Roots Farm held its 9th Annual Sukkot Harvest Festival Sept. 19. The family-friendly festival is inspired by the Jewish tradition of gathering community outdoors to celebrate the end of an abundant summer harvest and welcome in the fall season.

The Sukkot holiday is an ancient Jewish harvest festival reflecting themes of hospitality and the welcoming of strangers; like all of the farm’s events, the festival will welcome people of all backgrounds. Festivities included farm tours, Kid Zone, hand-crafted goods made by local Jewish artists, live entertainment, great food and more.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

