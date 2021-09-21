The Miracle League of San Diego Opening Day
Miracle League Buddies Bibi, Isla, Talia, Paisley, Cash, Sonny (Robert_McKenzie)
Levi makes it home! (Robert_McKenzie)
The Swinging Friar with Declan and Tom Guilliams (Robert_McKenzie)
Buggie and Melissa Dugger, with Blake, Dylan and Sabrina (Robert_McKenzie)
Esther Lucchese, Michael Massa, with Jeremiah and Neo (Robert_McKenzie)
The Emeralds (Robert_McKenzie)
Heidi and Stuart McGilvray, with Myles and Mason (Robert_McKenzie)
The Swinging Friar with Angel and Leo (Robert_McKenzie)
Erica Ortega with Damian (Robert_McKenzie)
The Wheeler Family (Robert_McKenzie)
The Pirates (Robert_McKenzie)
Lucca hits a homerun! (Robert_McKenzie)
Kirsten Senescall and Wendy (Robert_McKenzie)
Sadie hits with bases loaded! (Robert_McKenzie)
Nixon nails it! (Robert_McKenzie)
The Miracle League of San Diego held it Fall 2021 Opening Day event at Engel Family Field at San Dieguito Park. The event included a Parade of Teams, an Opening Day Ceremony, games and more.
The Miracle League of San Diego “provides children with special needs the opportunity to play baseball in an organized league. Every player is matched with a buddy based on his or her unique needs.” For more information, visit miracleleagueofsandiego.org.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
