The Miracle League of San Diego Opening Day

Miracle League Buddies Bibi, Isla, Talia, Paisley, Cash, Sonny
Levi makes it home!
The Swinging Friar with Declan and Tom Guilliams
Buggie and Melissa Dugger, with Blake, Dylan and Sabrina
Esther Lucchese, Michael Massa, with Jeremiah and Neo
The Emeralds
Heidi and Stuart McGilvray, with Myles and Mason
The Swinging Friar with Angel and Leo
Erica Ortega with Damian
The Wheeler Family
The Pirates
Lucca hits a homerun!
Kirsten Senescall and Wendy
Sadie hits with bases loaded!
Nixon nails it!
The Miracle League of San Diego held it Fall 2021 Opening Day event at Engel Family Field at San Dieguito Park. The event included a Parade of Teams, an Opening Day Ceremony, games and more.

The Miracle League of San Diego “provides children with special needs the opportunity to play baseball in an organized league. Every player is matched with a buddy based on his or her unique needs.” For more information, visit miracleleagueofsandiego.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

