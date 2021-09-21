The Miracle League of San Diego Opening Day

The Miracle League of San Diego held it Fall 2021 Opening Day event at Engel Family Field at San Dieguito Park. The event included a Parade of Teams, an Opening Day Ceremony, games and more.

The Miracle League of San Diego “provides children with special needs the opportunity to play baseball in an organized league. Every player is matched with a buddy based on his or her unique needs.” For more information, visit miracleleagueofsandiego.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie