EcoFest Encinitas inspires eco-sustainability

EcoFest Encinitas, an annual one-day event dedicated to inspiring eco-sustainability, took place Sept. 26 at Cottonwood Creek Park. The fair featured environmental exhibits showcasing eco-friendly products, services and practices by the City of Encinitas, eco-friendly organizations, businesses, schools and individuals living in North County, San Diego. Hosted by the City of Encinitas, EcoFest is sponsored by San Diego Community Power, EDCO Waste and Recycling Services, San Diego Gas & Electric, The Balloon Council and the Leichtag Foundation.

Photos by Robert McKenzie