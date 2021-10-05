Advertisement
EcoFest Encinitas inspires eco-sustainability

Rise Above Plastics Lead Mark OConnor (www.surfridersd.org), volunteer Tina Overland, Founder/Executive Director Kristi Stone (www.BeCreative.zone)  (Robert_McKenzie)
Manuel and Alicia Aldrete with Leila and Landon  (Robert_McKenzie)
Solana Center Master Composter David Robertson (volunteer), Environmental Education Specialist Kelsea Jacobson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Standing: Encinitas Advanced Planning Department Planner Evan Jedynak, Parks & Rec Parks Supervisor Katrina Burritt, Parks & Rec Special Events Marcel Fuentes, Public Works Paul Maechler. Seated: Bowie, Coastal Zone Administrator Jayme Timberlake, intern Michayla Herr  (Robert_McKenzie)
www.CleanEarth4Kids.org co-founder Jon Bottorff  (Robert_McKenzie)
Calvin playing with bubbles in the Kid Zone  (Robert_McKenzie)
Carolyn Thompson with Dylan, Wes, Dallas, Wade  (Robert_McKenzie)
Rep Sarah Budro, Customer Service Rep Logan Betz of sponsor EDCO  (Robert_McKenzie)
Paul Rossano, Akasha, Sarah Churchill with Aleyah, David Steel  (Robert_McKenzie)
Justin and Lindsey Gunson, with Silvie  (Robert_McKenzie)
Andi and Carl Kosnar, Carter Stafford of the Solana Beach Eco Rotary Club  (Robert_McKenzie)
Eco Fest President/Co-Founder John Gjata, Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath  (Robert_McKenzie)
EcoFest Encinitas, an annual one-day event dedicated to inspiring eco-sustainability, took place Sept. 26 at Cottonwood Creek Park. The fair featured environmental exhibits showcasing eco-friendly products, services and practices by the City of Encinitas, eco-friendly organizations, businesses, schools and individuals living in North County, San Diego. Hosted by the City of Encinitas, EcoFest is sponsored by San Diego Community Power, EDCO Waste and Recycling Services, San Diego Gas & Electric, The Balloon Council and the Leichtag Foundation.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

