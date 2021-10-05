Encinitas’ Oktoberfest 2021

Encinitas’ Oktoberfest returned Oct. 3 to celebrate the season. Held at at Mountain Vista Drive and El Camino Real, the event was hosted by the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce. The 25th annual family-oriented event featured German music, food and beer, folk dancing by the Gemütlichkeit Alpine Dancers, a ceremonial parade, a family fun zone, carnival rides, a street craft fair with 200 vendors and more.

Photos by Robert McKenzie