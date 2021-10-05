Encinitas’ Oktoberfest 2021
1/14
Councilmember Kellie Shay Hinze, Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath, Mayor Catherine Blakespear (Robert_McKenzie)
2/14
Macy Viemeister, Makela Reid, Quin Durkin, Julia King (Robert_McKenzie)
3/14
Greg and Kelsey Uruburu with Ava and Augie, Janette Shaffer (Robert_McKenzie)
4/14
Patrick Dunn-Baker with Eloise and Finley, Connie Dominy (Robert_McKenzie)
5/14
Madolyn Rubinich and Melissa Alvis (www.AvoreDeLuz.com) (Robert_McKenzie)
6/14
Heather Jones (www.PoshPosyandCo.com) with Amy Hargreaves, Lana, Ana Simon, Eleanor (Robert_McKenzie)
7/14
Mayor Catherine Blakespear with declaration honoring the late Edgar Engert (aka Mr. Encinitas), co-founder of Encinitas Oktoberfest (Robert_McKenzie)
8/14
9/14
Sayat Asatryan of EncinitasBallet.com with performers Ariel, Moriah, Dara, Isadora, Andrea (Robert_McKenzie)
10/14
Nancy Leuer with Violet, Ysadora, Rory (Robert_McKenzie)
11/14
Ron Engert, former Chamber CEO Bob Gattinella, Encinitas Chamber of Commerce immediate past Chair Jim Benedetti, with a painting honoring the late Edgar Engert (aka Mr. Encinitas) (Robert_McKenzie)
12/14
Grandmama Melinda Dudley with Capri and Siena (Robert_McKenzie)
13/14
Wes Parsel, Mark Bentrott with Annie and Emily (Robert_McKenzie)
14/14
Matthew Crees, Neal Kennedy, Amy Crees, Jessie Kennedy with Knox, Diane and Don Kennedy (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas’ Oktoberfest returned Oct. 3 to celebrate the season. Held at at Mountain Vista Drive and El Camino Real, the event was hosted by the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce. The 25th annual family-oriented event featured German music, food and beer, folk dancing by the Gemütlichkeit Alpine Dancers, a ceremonial parade, a family fun zone, carnival rides, a street craft fair with 200 vendors and more.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
