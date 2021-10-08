Advertisement
Grand Slam 4 Mitchell Baseball Tournament benefit

Brad and Beth Thorp (MTF co-founders); Brian, Jocelyn, and Tracy Croxen (MTF grant recipients); Kelly McLaughlin (MTF board member); Rebecca Jones (Mayor of San Marcos)
Encinitas Edge player
Encinitas Edge player
Encinitas Edge player  (Jon Clark)
Brad Thorp (MTF co-founder), Demi Bagby (TikTok Fitness Influencer), Kelly McLaughlin (MTF board member)
TikTok Fitness Influencer Demi Bagby does a back flip before tossing out the first pitch
TikTok Fitness Influencer Demi Bagby does a back flip before tossing out the first pitch
Mitchell Thorp Foundation co-founders Beth and Brad Thorp speak at the opening ceremonies
Mitchell Thorp Foundation co-founders Beth and Brad Thorp speak at the opening ceremonies
4S Ranch Hawks player
4S Ranch Hawks player
RSF Saints players
RSF Saints players
4S Ranch Hawks players
4S Ranch Hawks players
San Marcos Badgers player
San Marcos Badgers player
San Marcos Badgers vs Encinitas Edge
San Marcos Badgers vs Encinitas Edge
San Marcos Badgers vs Encinitas Edge  (Jon Clark)
Game between the RSF Saints and 4S Ranch Hawks
San Marcos Badgers vs Encinitas Edge  (Jon Clark)
Game between the RSF Saints and 4S Ranch Hawks
TikTok Fitness Influencer Demi Bagby tosses out the first pitch
San Marcos Badgers vs Encinitas Edge
San Marcos Badgers vs Encinitas Edge  (Jon Clark)
TikTok Fitness Influencer Demi Bagby tosses out the first pitch
Attendees at the tournament stand for the National Anthem
Attendees at the tournament stand for the National Anthem
Attendees at the tournament stand for the National Anthem  (Jon Clark)
Mission Sports Park in San Marcos was the location of the annual Grand Slam 4 Mitchell Baseball Tournament
Encinitas Edge at the Mitchell Thorp Foundation annual baseball tournament
Encinitas Edge at the Mitchell Thorp Foundation annual baseball tournament
Zach Smoot, dog Koda, Demi Bagby (TikTok Fitness Influencer), Parker Pitman
Zach Smoot, dog Koda, Demi Bagby (TikTok Fitness Influencer), Parker Pitman
Zach Smoot, dog Koda, Demi Bagby (TikTok Fitness Influencer), Parker Pitman  (Jon Clark)
Game between the RSF Saints and 4S Ranch Hawks
Game between the Yuma Baseball Academy and Encinitas Edge
Game between the Yuma Baseball Academy and Encinitas Edge
San Marcos Badgers players
San Marcos Badgers players
Encinitas Edge team post-game huddle
Game between the RSF Saints and 4S Ranch Hawks
Game between the RSF Saints and 4S Ranch Hawks  (Jon Clark)
Encinitas Edge team post-game huddle
The Saints team from Rancho Santa Fe
The Saints team from Rancho Santa Fe
The Saints team from Rancho Santa Fe  (Jon Clark)
Demi Bagby (TikTok Fitness Influencer), Jeran Fraser, George Jackson, Brad and Beth Thorp (co-founders of Mitchell Thorp Foundation)
Demi Bagby (TikTok Fitness Influencer), Jeran Fraser, George Jackson, Brad and Beth Thorp (co-founders of Mitchell Thorp Foundation)  (Jon Clark)
Game between the RSF Saints and 4S Ranch Hawks
Yuma Baseball Academy and Encinitas Edge congratulate each other on a game well-played.
Yuma Baseball Academy and Encinitas Edge congratulate each other on a game well-played.
Yuma Baseball Academy and Encinitas Edge congratulate each other on a game well-played.  (Jon Clark)
San Marcos Badgers vs Encinitas Edge
San Marcos Badgers vs Encinitas Edge  (Jon Clark)
San Marcos Badgers vs Encinitas Edge
San Marcos Badgers vs Encinitas Edge  (Jon Clark)
Game between the RSF Saints and 4S Ranch Hawks
Encinitas Edge players warm up
Encinitas Edge players warm up
Encinitas Edge players warm up  (Jon Clark)
San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones tosses out the first pitch as the Croxen Family takes a photo
San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones tosses out the first pitch as the Croxen Family takes a photo  (Jon Clark)
Sixty competitive youth baseball teams participated in the annual Grand Slam 4 Mitchell Baseball Tournament held Sept. 24-26 at Mission Sports Park in San Marcos. September is childhood cancer awareness month. Each team wore gold ribbons on their jerseys for all children battling cancer.

Each year, a half a million children in the United States, including more than an estimated 2,000 children in San Diego County, are diagnosed with these types of conditions and others. Applications file in monthly for assistance; the Mitchell Thorp Foundation has made it their mission to help as many children and families as possible through their programs of support.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds of “Grand Slam 4 Mitchell” will benefit the Mitchell Thorp Foundation, a tax-exempt 501(c)3 organization.

To learn more, visit mitchellthorp.org

