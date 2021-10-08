Grand Slam 4 Mitchell Baseball Tournament benefit

Sixty competitive youth baseball teams participated in the annual Grand Slam 4 Mitchell Baseball Tournament held Sept. 24-26 at Mission Sports Park in San Marcos. September is childhood cancer awareness month. Each team wore gold ribbons on their jerseys for all children battling cancer.

Each year, a half a million children in the United States, including more than an estimated 2,000 children in San Diego County, are diagnosed with these types of conditions and others. Applications file in monthly for assistance; the Mitchell Thorp Foundation has made it their mission to help as many children and families as possible through their programs of support.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds of “Grand Slam 4 Mitchell” will benefit the Mitchell Thorp Foundation, a tax-exempt 501(c)3 organization.

To learn more, visit mitchellthorp.org