Art by veterans among work featured at Off Track Gallery reception

Terry Smith, Colleen Veneri
1/19
Terry Smith, Colleen Veneri  (Jon Clark)
Pete Lanham, presenter Brigadier General Dave Brahms, artist Tony Velez
2/19
Pete Lanham, presenter Brigadier General Dave Brahms, artist Tony Velez  (Jon Clark)
Keith Griffiths, artist Danny Salzhandler, Heidi Griffiths
3/19
Keith Griffiths, artist Danny Salzhandler, Heidi Griffiths  (Jon Clark)
Dion Harrington, artist Pat Harrington
4/19
Dion Harrington, artist Pat Harrington  (Jon Clark)
Artist Ruben "Chato" Hinojosa, Jr. and his dog Simba with his painting "Father's Love"
5/19
Artist Ruben “Chato” Hinojosa, Jr. and his dog Simba with his painting “Father’s Love”  (Jon Clark)
Lisa Reynolds, Beth Moss
6/19
Lisa Reynolds, Beth Moss  (Jon Clark)
Bobbi Harrington, Avery Elguez
7/19
Bobbi Harrington, Avery Elguez  (Jon Clark)
Artist Reginald Green with his sculpture "Moorish King Najih"
8/19
Artist Reginald Green with his sculpture “Moorish King Najih”  (Jon Clark)
Artist Jonathan Rosenberg with his fused glass items
9/19
Artist Jonathan Rosenberg with his fused glass items  (Jon Clark)
Joanne Smits, artist James Boyd, Steve Dilley (Exec Dir of vetart.org)
10/19
Joanne Smits, artist James Boyd, Steve Dilley (Exec Dir of vetart.org)  (Jon Clark)
Cheryl Ehlers, artist Bea Gold, Pete Lanham
11/19
Cheryl Ehlers, artist Bea Gold, Pete Lanham  (Jon Clark)
Norma Harrington, Sunny Harrington, Devyn Elguez
13/19
Norma Harrington, Sunny Harrington, Devyn Elguez  (Jon Clark)
Cheryl Ehlers, Marcy Evers, Abbey Chamberlain
14/19
Cheryl Ehlers, Marcy Evers, Abbey Chamberlain  (Jon Clark)
Cindy Jones, Abbey Chamberlain
15/19
Cindy Jones, Abbey Chamberlain  (Jon Clark)
Jeff Kirchoff, Yumi Yokoyama
16/19
Jeff Kirchoff, Yumi Yokoyama  (Jon Clark)
The Off Track Gallery held an artists’ reception Oct. 16. The event was one of the Art Night receptions sponsored by the City of Encinitas that evening.

The reception at the Off Track Gallery showcased the artwork of its membership but also art by veterans who were invited to show their work at the show.

The Off Track Gallery is owned and operated by the San Dieguito Art Guild, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization made up of over 200 local artists. Off Track Gallery is located at 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, Encinitas. Visit OffTrackGallery.com.

Photos by Jon Clark

