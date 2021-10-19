Art by veterans among work featured at Off Track Gallery reception

The Off Track Gallery held an artists’ reception Oct. 16. The event was one of the Art Night receptions sponsored by the City of Encinitas that evening.

The reception at the Off Track Gallery showcased the artwork of its membership but also art by veterans who were invited to show their work at the show.

The Off Track Gallery is owned and operated by the San Dieguito Art Guild, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization made up of over 200 local artists. Off Track Gallery is located at 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, Encinitas. Visit OffTrackGallery.com.

Photos by Jon Clark