Encinitas State of City event
1/25
Felicia Rawlins, Jody White, Mali Woods (Jon Clark)
2/25
Elizabeth Leonard, Rebecca Mussbaum, Miranda Chavez (Jon Clark)
3/25
Tricia Valenski, Doug Jones, Stuart Grauer (Jon Clark)
4/25
Leslie Devaney, Neal Meyers (Jon Clark)
5/25
Whitney and Adam Robinson (Jon Clark)
6/25
Ann Marie and Joe Gabaldon (Jon Clark)
7/25
Cathy Robbins, Bill Harman (Jon Clark)
8/25
Elena Thompson, Brenda Dizon, Teresa Barch (Jon Clark)
9/25
Larry Watt, Joe Mosca, Joe Mosca (City Council Member) (Jon Clark)
10/25
Cathy Robbins, Bill Harman (Jon Clark)
11/25
Encinitas Chamber of Commerce Reception for the State of the City Address at the Alila Marea Beach Resort (Jon Clark)
12/25
Jim Benedetti, Bob Hemphill, Leah Bissonette (Jon Clark)
13/25
Warren Weamer, Teresa McBroome, Julie Taber, Kieran Parhar (Jon Clark)
14/25
Jim Benedetti, Bob Hemphill, Leah Bissonette (Jon Clark)
15/25
Joan Dodge, Tony Kranz (City Council Member), Cynthia Kranz (Jon Clark)
16/25
Laurie Michaels, Carolyn Cope (Jon Clark)
17/25
Larry Watt, Joe Mosca, Joe Mosca (City Council Member) (Jon Clark)
18/25
John Osborne, Catherine Blakespear (Mayor), Amber Ter-Vrugt (Jon Clark)
19/25
View from the Alila Marea Beach Resort (Jon Clark)
20/25
Oliver Blakespear and Catherine Blakespear (Mayor of Encinitas) (Jon Clark)
21/25
Kieran Parhar, Kellie Shay Hinze (Deputy Mayor), Warren Weamer, Julie Taber (Jon Clark)
22/25
Encinitas Chamber of Commerce Reception for the State of the City Address at the Alila Marea Beach Resort (Jon Clark)
23/25
Stella Ramos, Nancy Piretti (Jon Clark)
24/25
Alison Wielechowski, Scott Maas (Jon Clark)
25/25
Ann Marie and Joe Gabaldon (Jon Clark)
The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce hosted this year’s annual State of the City address Oct. 12 at Alila Marea Beach Resort in Encinitas.
The event was an opportunity for event attendees to hear Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear present a keynote address about the City, as well as network with local businesses, city officials and community residents.
See the story on Blakespear’s keynote address on this website (news category).
Photos by Jon Clark
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.