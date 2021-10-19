Advertisement
Semper Sound concert supports music therapy for area military

Joel Hamlet sings an original song
1/23
Joel Hamlet sings an original song  (Jon Clark)
Jennifer Santis, Anna Garcia
2/23
Jennifer Santis, Anna Garcia  (Jon Clark)
Will Weatherspoon, John Antonov
3/23
Will Weatherspoon, John Antonov  (Jon Clark)
Natalie Caldwell, Karen and Mark Hamlet
4/23
Natalie Caldwell, Karen and Mark Hamlet  (Jon Clark)
James Boyden sings an original song
5/23
James Boyden sings an original song  (Jon Clark)
Fred and Maria Schreiber
6/23
Fred and Maria Schreiber  (Jon Clark)
Katlyn Hasbrouck, Elise Scullin
7/23
Katlyn Hasbrouck, Elise Scullin  (Jon Clark)
Joel Hamlet sings an original song
8/23
Joel Hamlet sings an original song  (Jon Clark)
Andrew Hogg, Chris Phelps, Kathy Wagner, Douglas Penstone-Smith
9/23
Andrew Hogg, Chris Phelps, Kathy Wagner, Douglas Penstone-Smith  (Jon Clark)
Merle and Kay Horst, John and Dorothy Terrill, Rhoda and LeRoy Loseke, Glee and Patrick Sweeney
10/23
Merle and Kay Horst, John and Dorothy Terrill, Rhoda and LeRoy Loseke, Glee and Patrick Sweeney  (Jon Clark)
Betsy Schriber, Kathy McHenry
11/23
Betsy Schriber, Kathy McHenry  (Jon Clark)
M>A> Lorio, Joanna Boval
12/23
M>A> Lorio, Joanna Boval  (Jon Clark)
Maria Schreiber, Betsy Schreiber, Marcia Switzer-Dight
13/23
Maria Schreiber, Betsy Schreiber, Marcia Switzer-Dight  (Jon Clark)
Katlyn Hasbrouck, Elise Scullin
14/23
Katlyn Hasbrouck, Elise Scullin  (Jon Clark)
Pat, Gary, Jon, and Kayle Molnar
15/23
Pat, Gary, Jon, and Kayle Molnar  (Jon Clark)
Corey Woodrow and Dr. Barbara Reuer introduce the musicians from Semper Sounds
16/23
Corey Woodrow and Dr. Barbara Reuer introduce the musicians from Semper Sounds  (Jon Clark)
Encinitas Elks Lodge
17/23
Encinitas Elks Lodge  (Jon Clark)
Dr. Patricia Lutfy, Woody and Ronni Woodrow
18/23
Dr. Patricia Lutfy, Woody and Ronni Woodrow  (Jon Clark)
Rex Dean Villena, Annela Flores
19/23
Rex Dean Villena, Annela Flores  (Jon Clark)
Robert Cabrera, Corey Woodrow, Benni Benavente Schwab, Lilly McDonald, Janice Bouffiou, Jeff Macaraeg
20/23
Robert Cabrera, Corey Woodrow, Benni Benavente Schwab, Lilly McDonald, Janice Bouffiou, Jeff Macaraeg  (Jon Clark)
Chris Phelps, Andrew Hogg
21/23
Chris Phelps, Andrew Hogg  (Jon Clark)
Kay Horst, Marian and Bill Duncan
22/23
Kay Horst, Marian and Bill Duncan  (Jon Clark)
Maria Schreiber, Betsy Schreiber, Marcia Switzer-Dight
23/23
Maria Schreiber, Betsy Schreiber, Marcia Switzer-Dight  (Jon Clark)
A Semper Sound benefit concert titled “Living Your Dreams” took place Oct. 16 at Encinitas Elk Lodge.

The concert raised money for local nonprofit Resounding Joy’s Semper Sound music therapy program for military service members and their families.

The military music therapy program, which started 11 years ago through a request from Naval Medical Center San Diego, helps military members and veterans working through challenges such as traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress and depression. It is open to active-duty service members and veterans of all ages, needs and abilities.

The Semper Sound Band was formed by military members in the music therapy program who wanted to play music and share camaraderie.

Along with service members and veterans, the concert featured musicians from the community performing original music and covers of favorite songs. Visit resoundingjoyinc.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

