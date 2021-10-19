Semper Sound concert supports music therapy for area military

A Semper Sound benefit concert titled “Living Your Dreams” took place Oct. 16 at Encinitas Elk Lodge.

The concert raised money for local nonprofit Resounding Joy’s Semper Sound music therapy program for military service members and their families.

The military music therapy program, which started 11 years ago through a request from Naval Medical Center San Diego, helps military members and veterans working through challenges such as traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress and depression. It is open to active-duty service members and veterans of all ages, needs and abilities.

The Semper Sound Band was formed by military members in the music therapy program who wanted to play music and share camaraderie.

Along with service members and veterans, the concert featured musicians from the community performing original music and covers of favorite songs. Visit resoundingjoyinc.org.

Photos by Jon Clark