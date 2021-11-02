The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association presented its 19th Annual Safe Trick-or-Treat event Oct. 31. Costumed trick-or-treaters and other participants walked up and down “Pumpkin Lane,” aka South Coast Hwy 101, from Encinitas Blvd to K Street. Dozens of merchants provided goodies for kids. Kids also enjoyed Halloween-themed activities and games in The Lumberyard Courtyard, courtesy of the 101 Artists Colony, plus dancing to live music on the courtyard stage. This event is made possible by presenting sponsor Lazy Acres Market.

Photos by Robert McKenzie