19th Annual Safe Trick-or-Treat event

The Aparicio and Dubois families
The streets were full for Halloween
Jody Meyers, Cheyenne Ackerman, Jessica Young
Katy and Chase Rogers, with Luke and Logan
Deanna Miller with Abigail, Alina, Aubree, and Jacob
The Leuhmann family
Lele, Gigi, and Roberta Alton
Trick or Treaters enjoy Encinitas downtown
Rosie and Steve Eckberg
Samantha Morrow and David Gooch, with Dylan and doggie Honey
Valerie Finn and Kevin Roche
The Cornelius family
The Solomon and DeSouza families
Jessie and Pete Levine with Hayes
Valerie Finn and Kevin Roche
The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association presented its 19th Annual Safe Trick-or-Treat event Oct. 31. Costumed trick-or-treaters and other participants walked up and down “Pumpkin Lane,” aka South Coast Hwy 101, from Encinitas Blvd to K Street. Dozens of merchants provided goodies for kids. Kids also enjoyed Halloween-themed activities and games in The Lumberyard Courtyard, courtesy of the 101 Artists Colony, plus dancing to live music on the courtyard stage. This event is made possible by presenting sponsor Lazy Acres Market.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

