Cardiff 101 hosts Cardiff COVID art project

Cardiff 101 recently invited the community to come together to create a collaborative art piece in response to the COVID-19 experience of being separated during the pandemic.

With help from local artist Marissa Quinn, people were invited to paint a personalized portion of the 24-square-foot art panel during a pre-selected time. Each painted section helped create the image of the whole mural. This piece will initially be displayed in the North Courtyard of the Cardiff Town Center but will be moved in the future.

Photos by Jon Clark