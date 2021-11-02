Cardiff 101 hosts Cardiff COVID art project
1/6
Marc Beauregard (artist assistant); Marissa Quinn (artist); Jennifer, Julian, Llewyn, and Shane Albrent (Jon Clark)
2/6
Marc Beauregard (artist assistant) and Marissa Quinn (artist) coach the Albrent family from Cardiff as they work on the mural (Jon Clark)
3/6
Marc Beauregard (artist assistant) and Marissa Quinn (artist) coach the Albrent family from Cardiff as they work on the mural (Jon Clark)
4/6
At left, Cardiff 101 Main Street Association executive director Alison Wielechowski preps a section of the mural for the next family. (Jon Clark)
5/6
Marc Beauregard (artist assistant); Marissa Quinn (artist); Jennifer, Julian, Llewyn, and Shane Albrent (Jon Clark)
6/6
Marc Beauregard (artist assistant); Marissa Quinn (artist); Jennifer, Julian, Llewyn, and Shane Albrent (Jon Clark)
Cardiff 101 recently invited the community to come together to create a collaborative art piece in response to the COVID-19 experience of being separated during the pandemic.
With help from local artist Marissa Quinn, people were invited to paint a personalized portion of the 24-square-foot art panel during a pre-selected time. Each painted section helped create the image of the whole mural. This piece will initially be displayed in the North Courtyard of the Cardiff Town Center but will be moved in the future.
Photos by Jon Clark
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.