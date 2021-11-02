Advertisement
Encinitas Dia de los Muertos

Mano o Mano Founder/Program Director/ event Emcee Dr. Beatriz Villarreal, Encinitas Friends of the Arts President Naimeh Woodward, Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath, Mira Costa College School Relations and Diversity Outreach Specialist Gabriela Baez
1/15
Mano o Mano Founder/Program Director/ event Emcee Dr. Beatriz Villarreal, Encinitas Friends of the Arts President Naimeh Woodward, Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath, Mira Costa College School Relations and Diversity Outreach Specialist Gabriela Baez  (Robert_McKenzie)
Mariachi Estado de Oro
2/15
Mariachi Estado de Oro  (Robert_McKenzie)
Cassandra Martinez, Brenda Esparza, Brian, Ben Smith with Brennley
3/15
Cassandra Martinez, Brenda Esparza, Brian, Ben Smith with Brennley  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ballet Folklorico el Tapatio de San Dieguito dancers Erika and Lily
4/15
Ballet Folklorico el Tapatio de San Dieguito dancers Erika and Lily  (Robert_McKenzie)
Luciana, Daniella, Vivian Boring
5/15
Luciana, Daniella, Vivian Boring  (Robert_McKenzie)
Mariachi Estado de Oro
6/15
Mariachi Estado de Oro  (Robert_McKenzie)
Cultural Arts Division Arts Administrator Collette Murphy, President of Encinitas Friends of the Arts Naimeh Woodward
7/15
Cultural Arts Division Arts Administrator Collette Murphy, President of Encinitas Friends of the Arts Naimeh Woodward  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jazmin Mendez, Encinitas Friends of the Arts President Naimeh Woodward, board member Angela Jackson, Magdalena Duran
8/15
Jazmin Mendez, Encinitas Friends of the Arts President Naimeh Woodward, board member Angela Jackson, Magdalena Duran  (Robert_McKenzie)
Cecilia, Beatriz Jiron, Beatriz
9/15
Cecilia, Beatriz Jiron, Beatriz  (Robert_McKenzie)
Charlotte, Molly Dixon, Nina
10/15
Charlotte, Molly Dixon, Nina  (Robert_McKenzie)
Eva, Marisela Rime, Ella
11/15
Eva, Marisela Rime, Ella  (Robert_McKenzie)
Esequiel Castrellon and the altar he created honoring his grandparents
12/15
Esequiel Castrellon and the altar he created honoring his grandparents  (Robert_McKenzie)
Danielle and Michael Deery, with Conor and Keira
13/15
Danielle and Michael Deery, with Conor and Keira  (Robert_McKenzie)
Erin Otolski with Jasper
14/15
Erin Otolski with Jasper  (Robert_McKenzie)
Maritza Perez and Cesar Luis, with Jasmine and Arielle
15/15
Maritza Perez and Cesar Luis, with Jasmine and Arielle  (Robert_McKenzie)
The family-friendly “Day of the Dead” festival took place Oct. 30 at the Encinitas Community Center. The event included performances by San Diego’s top Mariachi Bands and Ballet Folklorico dancers, as well as art-making workshops for children, artist demos, a student art exhibit, Callejeros De Encinitas Car Club, food trucks, opportunity drawings, vendors, giveaways and Community Ofrenda.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

