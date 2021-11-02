Encinitas Dia de los Muertos

The family-friendly “Day of the Dead” festival took place Oct. 30 at the Encinitas Community Center. The event included performances by San Diego’s top Mariachi Bands and Ballet Folklorico dancers, as well as art-making workshops for children, artist demos, a student art exhibit, Callejeros De Encinitas Car Club, food trucks, opportunity drawings, vendors, giveaways and Community Ofrenda.

Photos by Robert McKenzie