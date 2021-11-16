Advertisement
Olivenhain Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair

The Fair provides craft artisans an opportunity to show their wares  (Robert_McKenzie)
Anna, quilter Chris Broehmer of www.SweetPeaThreads.com, Mike Tryon, Jim, Abby  (Robert_McKenzie)
Lisa Brown of Lisaa Leaves, Sarah Brown, Steve Brown, with picture of Grandpa Dave Brown and their family land www.EncinitasMusicFarm.com  (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Trails Coalition (www.Trails4Encinitas.org)- Secretary Jenni Haack, President Linda Martin, Linda Clabes, Caroline Nicol  (Robert_McKenzie)
Naimeh Tanha Woodward, the Pickle Lady Kathy Cole, Laurie Duncan  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kit Lynch of Sassy Succulents  (Robert_McKenzie)
Janet Marie Nutttall of www.GracefulHeartJewelry.com  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Music Men www.MusicMenChorus.org  (Robert_McKenzie)
The event enjoyed a large turnout  (Robert_McKenzie)
Vanessa and Daron Case with Emerson, Charlotte, and Spencer  (Robert_McKenzie)
Bobbie van Loben Sels, Grace Swanson of www.GourdsbyGrace.com  (Robert_McKenzie)
Nadia and Nolan Giblin, with Quinn and Connor  (Robert_McKenzie)
Heather Stark with Violet  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jenny Shomo, Noelle Doblado, at the 4H exhibit  (Robert_McKenzie)
Guests enjoyed the opportunity to view a variety of creative items at this year’s Olivenhain Arts and Crafts Fair which took place Nov. 13 at Olivenhain Meeting Hall & Grounds.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

