Encinitas 101 MainStreet presents Holiday Street Fair
1/12
Mark and Niki Manoogian with Max and Theo (Robert_McKenzie)
2/12
Encinitas 101 volunteers Kye Oh, Garrison Young (Robert_McKenzie)
3/12
Dea Fleury, Larissa Kumpis, Denise Faria, Frida Soares (Robert_McKenzie)
4/12
Leila Maulik with Sky, Dalton, Tessa and Marlee (Robert_McKenzie)
5/12
Stefanie and Brad Termini with Jack and Scarlett (Robert_McKenzie)
6/12
Heather and Ron Morrow (with Flea) check out the www.Loungewagon.com (Robert_McKenzie)
7/12
The street fair was well attended (Robert_McKenzie)
8/12
Artist Julie Sobolewski of www.ResurfacedArt.com (Robert_McKenzie)
9/12
Bailee Bolt with Luna, Maddy Tarantino, Amanda Bolt (Robert_McKenzie)
10/12
www.FireandMudStudios.com potters Maggie Fowlie, Alex Spector, Kathy Clanton (Robert_McKenzie)
11/12
Josephina and Justin Landzman, Lilliana, Isabella, Hanna Armstrong, Matthew (Robert_McKenzie)
12/12
Stephanie Rovetti, MJ Popovic with Cash (Robert_McKenzie)
The 37th Annual Encinitas Holiday Street Fair, sponsored by Ting Fiber Internet, returned to downtown Encinitas Nov. 20-21. The event featured more than 450 food, arts and crafts vendors, a Beer Garden, entertainment, children’s rides, and more. Visit www.encinitas101.com.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.