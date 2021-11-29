Advertisement
Encinitas 101 MainStreet presents Holiday Street Fair

Mark and Niki Manoogian with Max and Theo
Encinitas 101 volunteers Kye Oh, Garrison Young
Dea Fleury, Larissa Kumpis, Denise Faria, Frida Soares
Leila Maulik with Sky, Dalton, Tessa and Marlee
Stefanie and Brad Termini with Jack and Scarlett
Heather and Ron Morrow (with Flea) check out the www.Loungewagon.com
The street fair was well attended
Artist Julie Sobolewski of www.ResurfacedArt.com
Bailee Bolt with Luna, Maddy Tarantino, Amanda Bolt
www.FireandMudStudios.com potters Maggie Fowlie, Alex Spector, Kathy Clanton
Josephina and Justin Landzman, Lilliana, Isabella, Hanna Armstrong, Matthew
Stephanie Rovetti, MJ Popovic with Cash
The 37th Annual Encinitas Holiday Street Fair, sponsored by Ting Fiber Internet, returned to downtown Encinitas Nov. 20-21. The event featured more than 450 food, arts and crafts vendors, a Beer Garden, entertainment, children’s rides, and more. Visit www.encinitas101.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

