Runners and walkers returned to participate in the popular Encinitas Turkey Trot on Nov. 25. The 5K and 10K run and walk started and finished on Coast Highway 101 under the iconic Encinitas sign. There was also a Kids K free for children under 7.

The race benefits Encinitas 101 Main Street and Thanksgiving Meals in a Basket. The Encinitas Legion #416 and Encinitas American Legion Women’s Auxiliary provide meals and assistance to over 150 active duty military families and local veterans in need. The Encinitas Turkey Trot will also be providing a grant to the Boy Scouts of America – Encinitas Troop 776 , La Costa Canyon High School Theatre Club and the Cardiff School District. Visit encinitasturkeytrot.org.

Photos by Jon Clark