Encinitas Turkey Trot

The start of the 10K run  (Jon Clark)
Amtrak ran through Encinitas on Thanksgiving Day  (Jon Clark)
The Martina family’s first Turkey Trot  (Jon Clark)
The “Kids Run”  (Jon Clark)
Stacey and Robert Perusse  (Jon Clark)
Belle Eiler, Dana Fricke, Paul Fricke, Chris O’Leary  (Jon Clark)
Sean and Joice Curry  (Jon Clark)
The Phillips/Haradin family  (Jon Clark)
Lisa O’Leary, Becky Porter  (Jon Clark)
Sabrina Alvarez, Brittany Rafuson, Kayla Rafuson  (Jon Clark)
The Phillips/Haradin family  (Jon Clark)
The “Kids Run” for the youngest participants  (Jon Clark)
The Vail Family  (Jon Clark)
Encinitas city councilman Joe Mosca  (Jon Clark)
The “Kids Run”  (Jon Clark)
Sean and Joice Curry  (Jon Clark)
Lisa O’Leary, Becky Porter  (Jon Clark)
The Loft family visiting from New England  (Jon Clark)
Evan Foster, Jackie Starrett  (Jon Clark)
Participants in the Turkey Trot pause for the National Anthem  (Jon Clark)
Lucas Pepin, Lisa Leduc, Zaylee Pepin, Krista Pepin, Luke Pepin  (Jon Clark)
The “Kids Run”  (Jon Clark)
Marka and Noelle Haack  (Jon Clark)
The Vail Family  (Jon Clark)
Leia, Katie, and Edward Skol  (Jon Clark)
Jerry Hirsch, Keri Hargrave  (Jon Clark)
The Barker Family  (Jon Clark)
The Hirsch family reunion  (Jon Clark)
Jerry Hirsch, Keri Hargrave  (Jon Clark)
The Rogers Family  (Jon Clark)
Sabrina Alvarez, Brittany Rafuson, Kayla Rafuson  (Jon Clark)
The Barker Family  (Jon Clark)
Runners and walkers returned to participate in the popular Encinitas Turkey Trot on Nov. 25. The 5K and 10K run and walk started and finished on Coast Highway 101 under the iconic Encinitas sign. There was also a Kids K free for children under 7.

The race benefits Encinitas 101 Main Street and Thanksgiving Meals in a Basket. The Encinitas Legion #416 and Encinitas American Legion Women’s Auxiliary provide meals and assistance to over 150 active duty military families and local veterans in need. The Encinitas Turkey Trot will also be providing a grant to the Boy Scouts of America – Encinitas Troop 776 , La Costa Canyon High School Theatre Club and the Cardiff School District. Visit encinitasturkeytrot.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

