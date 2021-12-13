Advertisement
18th Annual December Small Image Show

Co-director Cheryl Ehlers, artist Gaila Lebherz
Quinn and artist Katy Fox www.KFoxDraws.com
Glass artist Jonathan Rosenberg
The Offtrack Gallery is located at 937 S. Coast Highway C-103 in Encinitas
Third place Oil/Acrylic awardee Nora Dewey with Solitude, San Dieguito Art Guild President Julianne Shannon
Co-director Cheryl Ehlers, First place Oil/Acrylic winner Whitney Moore with her SOLD sign for Desert Beauty
Joseph Angelastro
Honorable mention award to Patricia Aya Williams for Quai de Gesvres, Paris
Artist/co-director Cheryl Ehlers with Save the Ocean 2
Photographer Rodolfo Vadillo with Surfing Under the Sun
Craig and Glori McStravick
Artist Elizabeth Gilpin with some of her work
Music by the Bud Brothers
Craig and Glori McStravick enjoy the artwork
The San Dieguito Art Guild hosted the 18th Annual December Small Image Show on Dec. 11 at Off Track Gallery.

Artists displayed their small image creations during the City of Encinitas Art Night in Encinitas. All winning artists were presented with awards and certificates for their creative artworks, recently juried by artist Maidy Morhous. Visit sandieguitoartguild.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

