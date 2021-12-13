18th Annual December Small Image Show
1/14
Co-director Cheryl Ehlers, artist Gaila Lebherz (Robert_McKenzie)
2/14
Quinn and artist Katy Fox www.KFoxDraws.com (Robert_McKenzie)
3/14
Glass artist Jonathan Rosenberg (Robert_McKenzie)
4/14
The Offtrack Gallery is located at 937 S. Coast Highway C-103 in Encinitas (Robert_McKenzie)
5/14
Third place Oil/Acrylic awardee Nora Dewey with Solitude, San Dieguito Art Guild President Julianne Shannon (Robert_McKenzie)
6/14
Co-director Cheryl Ehlers, First place Oil/Acrylic winner Whitney Moore with her SOLD sign for Desert Beauty (Robert_McKenzie)
7/14
Joseph Angelastro (Robert_McKenzie)
8/14
Honorable mention award to Patricia Aya Williams for Quai de Gesvres, Paris (Robert_McKenzie)
9/14
Artist/co-director Cheryl Ehlers with Save the Ocean 2 (Robert_McKenzie)
10/14
Photographer Rodolfo Vadillo with Surfing Under the Sun (Robert_McKenzie)
11/14
Craig and Glori McStravick (Robert_McKenzie)
12/14
Artist Elizabeth Gilpin with some of her work (Robert_McKenzie)
13/14
Music by the Bud Brothers (Robert_McKenzie)
14/14
Craig and Glori McStravick enjoy the artwork (Robert_McKenzie)
The San Dieguito Art Guild hosted the 18th Annual December Small Image Show on Dec. 11 at Off Track Gallery.
Artists displayed their small image creations during the City of Encinitas Art Night in Encinitas. All winning artists were presented with awards and certificates for their creative artworks, recently juried by artist Maidy Morhous. Visit sandieguitoartguild.com.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
