Encinitas Holiday Parade

The Adventure Princesses Tahoe Nation
1/20
The Adventure Princesses Tahoe Nation  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Grunow and Nute families
2/20
The Grunow and Nute families  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Flintstones made an appearance
3/20
The Flintstones made an appearance  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Flintstones made an appearance
4/20
The Flintstones made an appearance  (Robert_McKenzie)
Paul and Eileen McNeil with Parker and Elle
5/20
Paul and Eileen McNeil with Parker and Elle  (Robert_McKenzie)
State Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath with Girl Scout Troop 1920 members Rose, Francesca, Clara Josie, Maya
6/20
State Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath with Girl Scout Troop 1920 members Rose, Francesca, Clara Josie, Maya  (Robert_McKenzie)
VFW Post 5431 and American Legion #416 veterans
7/20
VFW Post 5431 and American Legion #416 veterans  (Robert_McKenzie)
Adam Brummond and Sarah Lahalih, Cole, Salem, Katie (with Sage) and Jordan Sprenkle
8/20
Adam Brummond and Sarah Lahalih, Cole, Salem, Katie (with Sage) and Jordan Sprenkle  (Robert_McKenzie)
Dancers in the parade
9/20
Dancers in the parade  (Robert_McKenzie)
Oliver, Ava, Encinitas Mayor Catherine S. Blakespear, and Jeremy Blakespear
10/20
Oliver, Ava, Encinitas Mayor Catherine S. Blakespear, and Jeremy Blakespear  (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas City council member Joe Mosca and Matt Bosse with family and friends
11/20
Encinitas City council member Joe Mosca and Matt Bosse with family and friends  (Robert_McKenzie)
The School of Rock float was dedicated to Encinitas teachers
12/20
The School of Rock float was dedicated to Encinitas teachers  (Robert_McKenzie)
2021 Parade Grand Marshal Earl Flores and wife Linda Flores
13/20
2021 Parade Grand Marshal Earl Flores and wife Linda Flores  (Robert_McKenzie)
Alison Cowling with Emily
14/20
Alison Cowling with Emily  (Robert_McKenzie)
Middle school marching bands
15/20
Middle school marching bands  (Robert_McKenzie)
Linda Flores and 2021 Parade Grand Marshal Earl Flores
16/20
Linda Flores and 2021 Parade Grand Marshal Earl Flores  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Fortin Family
17/20
The Fortin Family  (Robert_McKenzie)
Stephen Conzone with Micah
18/20
Stephen Conzone with Micah  (Robert_McKenzie)
49th Congressional District Representative Mike Levin and Chrissy Levin, with Jonathan and Elizabeth and supporters and friends
19/20
49th Congressional District Representative Mike Levin and Chrissy Levin, with Jonathan and Elizabeth and supporters and friends  (Robert_McKenzie)
Assistant to the emcees Crystal Roff, Judge Patrick Piatt, Emcees Chris Cote and Carolyn Cope, Encinitas Parks & Rec Special Programs Supervisor Nick Buck
20/20
Assistant to the emcees Crystal Roff, Judge Patrick Piatt, Emcees Chris Cote and Carolyn Cope, Encinitas Parks & Rec Special Programs Supervisor Nick Buck  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Encinitas Holiday Parade, presented by Ting Internet, took place Dec. 4 on Coast Highway 101. The 2021 parade theme was “Encinitas Rocks!”. 2021 parade entries were invited to go all out with creativity, showcasing great music across different genres and generations. The parade was preceded by a tree lighting ceremony with a brief appearance by Santa at the Lumberyard Shops courtyard.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

