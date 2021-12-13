The Encinitas Holiday Parade, presented by Ting Internet, took place Dec. 4 on Coast Highway 101. The 2021 parade theme was “Encinitas Rocks!”. 2021 parade entries were invited to go all out with creativity, showcasing great music across different genres and generations. The parade was preceded by a tree lighting ceremony with a brief appearance by Santa at the Lumberyard Shops courtyard.

Photos by Robert McKenzie