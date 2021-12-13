Encinitas Holiday Parade
1/20
The Adventure Princesses Tahoe Nation (Robert_McKenzie)
2/20
The Grunow and Nute families (Robert_McKenzie)
3/20
The Flintstones made an appearance (Robert_McKenzie)
4/20
The Flintstones made an appearance (Robert_McKenzie)
5/20
Paul and Eileen McNeil with Parker and Elle (Robert_McKenzie)
6/20
State Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath with Girl Scout Troop 1920 members Rose, Francesca, Clara Josie, Maya (Robert_McKenzie)
7/20
VFW Post 5431 and American Legion #416 veterans (Robert_McKenzie)
8/20
Adam Brummond and Sarah Lahalih, Cole, Salem, Katie (with Sage) and Jordan Sprenkle (Robert_McKenzie)
9/20
Dancers in the parade (Robert_McKenzie)
10/20
Oliver, Ava, Encinitas Mayor Catherine S. Blakespear, and Jeremy Blakespear (Robert_McKenzie)
11/20
Encinitas City council member Joe Mosca and Matt Bosse with family and friends (Robert_McKenzie)
12/20
The School of Rock float was dedicated to Encinitas teachers (Robert_McKenzie)
13/20
2021 Parade Grand Marshal Earl Flores and wife Linda Flores (Robert_McKenzie)
14/20
Alison Cowling with Emily (Robert_McKenzie)
15/20
Middle school marching bands (Robert_McKenzie)
16/20
Linda Flores and 2021 Parade Grand Marshal Earl Flores (Robert_McKenzie)
17/20
The Fortin Family (Robert_McKenzie)
18/20
Stephen Conzone with Micah (Robert_McKenzie)
19/20
49th Congressional District Representative Mike Levin and Chrissy Levin, with Jonathan and Elizabeth and supporters and friends (Robert_McKenzie)
20/20
Assistant to the emcees Crystal Roff, Judge Patrick Piatt, Emcees Chris Cote and Carolyn Cope, Encinitas Parks & Rec Special Programs Supervisor Nick Buck (Robert_McKenzie)
The Encinitas Holiday Parade, presented by Ting Internet, took place Dec. 4 on Coast Highway 101. The 2021 parade theme was “Encinitas Rocks!”. 2021 parade entries were invited to go all out with creativity, showcasing great music across different genres and generations. The parade was preceded by a tree lighting ceremony with a brief appearance by Santa at the Lumberyard Shops courtyard.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
